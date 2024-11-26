THE TRAITORS: LIVE EXPERIENCE Comes to London's West End Next Year

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ever wondered what it takes to be a Traitor or outsmart one? Set to open Spring 2025, The Traitors: Live Experience will open its doors in London, offering players the unique opportunity to be plunged into the heart of the drama as they take part in the UK’s first ever playable experience based on the BAFTA and Emmy award-winning TV show, The Traitors.

In this high-stakes game of deception, strategy, and teamwork, players will find themselves at the centre of the experience, sitting at ‘The Round Table’, collaborating on missions and forming alliances – but the question is, who can they trust? Guided by a dynamic live host, players will work to uncover the Traitors hidden amongst them with thrilling missions that are guaranteed to deliver an unforgettable experience complete with intrigue, competition, and camaraderie.

During the action-packed experience, players will be thrust into the suspenseful world of the hit TV show, featuring recognisable gameplay such as a blindfolded Traitors selection, several heart- racing missions that will test both physical and mental endurance, as well as ample opportunity for the Traitors to strategise whether to murder or recruit from the rest of the group.

Claudia Winkleman, host of British version of The Traitors, comments: “I am extremely excited for The Traitors: Live Experience to open in London next year. I can’t wait for players to immerse themselves in their own drama, strategy and the deception. They’ll love the game and should definitely expect twists. Please can you add an evil cackle here?"

Leading the creative vision for the project is Neil Connolly, Creative Director at Immersive Everywhere, whose impressive track record includes The Crystal Maze Live Experience, The Tomb Raider Live Experience and other ground-breaking immersive experiences.

Perfect for friends, colleagues and fellow thrill-seekers, The Traitors: Live Experience promises to be entertaining and nail-biting in equal measure and will be home to a luxurious themed bar where guests can indulge in a pre- or post-game drink as well as table service once sat at The Round Table.

Comments