Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE TIME TRAVELLER'S WIFE: THE MUSICAL Opens This Friday At Storyhouse; Children's Cast Announced

All three girls were found at open auditions which took place at Storyhouse in July.  

UK / West End News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 27, 2022  

THE TIME TRAVELLER'S WIFE: THE MUSICAL Opens This Friday At Storyhouse; Children's Cast Announced

Phoebe Cheffings (12) from Wrexham, North Wales, Eve Corbishley (13) from the Wirral and Eva Johnson (11) from Salford have all been cast as Young Clare in the world premiere of The Time Traveller's Wife: The Musical, based on the best-selling novel by Audrey Niffenegger and the New Line Cinema film screenplay by Bruce Joel Rubin. All three girls were found at open auditions which took place at Storyhouse in July.

The new musical will premiere at Storyhouse in Chester from this Friday 30 September to Saturday 15 October 2022. The two-week season will precede a West End transfer, to be announced at a later date.

They join the previously announced David Hunter as Henry and Joanna Woodward as Clare.

Also in the cast are Aisha Davis (UK theatre debut, with previous theatre work in Kingston, Jamaica) as Dr Kendrick, Ross Dawes (Dennis Dupree in the UK Tour of Rock of Ages) as Henry's Dad, Hiba Elchikhe (Pritti Pasha in Everybody's Talking About Jamie in West End and Los Angeles) as Charisse, Stevie Hutchinson (UK and Chinese Tour of Ghost: The Musical and UK Tour of Oliver!) as Clare's Dad, Tim Mahendran (Spring Awakening at Hope Mill Theatre) as Gomez, Sorelle Marsh (Vicky Monroe in Stand Up at the Floral Pavilion, Wirral, and Tessie in White Christmas at the Lowry Theatre) as Henry's Mum, Benjamin Purkiss (Zorro in Zorro the Musical at Charing Cross Theatre and Hope Mill Theatre and Alternate Strat in Bat Out of Hell at the London Coliseum/International Tour/Manchester Opera House) as Jason / Mark and Alwyne Taylor (won the Manchester Evening News Best Actress Award for Once in a Lifetime, Company, Sweet Charity and Accrington Pals at the Library Theatre and was nominated for Manchester Evening News Best Actress Award for her role as Madame Arcati in Blithe Spirit at the Oldham Coliseum) as Old Clare.

Henry and Clare's love story is like no other and yet like all others; they meet, flirt, fight, love, marry... but all out of order. Henry is often and uncontrollably ripped out of time, because he suffers from a rare condition where his genetic clock periodically resets, pulling him into his past or future, vanishing before one's eyes, never knowing where or when he's going next. Except he knows he'll always come back to Clare, at some point in time, dreaming of her time-travelling husband.

The Time Traveller's Wife: The Musical weaves a heart-breaking and soaring original musical score by multi Grammy Award-winning composers Joss Stone and Dave Stewart with one of the most beloved novels of the last 50 years. All couples ask how to truly know one another, to trust, to commit, to build a family, to work at something bigger than ourselves. Not all of us are time travellers. How do you love across time?

With a book by Lauren Gunderson, original music and lyrics by Joss Stone and Dave Stewart, additional music by Nick Finlow and additional lyrics by Kait Kerrigan, the production will be directed by Bill Buckhurst and designed by Anna Fleischle, with choreography by Shelley Maxwell, lighting design by Lucy Carter, illusions by Chris Fisher, video design by Andrzej Goulding, sound design by Richard Brooker, musical supervision & arrangement by Nick Finlow and orchestrations by Malcolm Edmonstone. Casting will be by Grindrod Burton Casting. It will be produced by Colin Ingram for InTheatre Productions, Gavin Kalin Productions, Teresa Tsai and Crossroads Live, by special arrangement with Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures.

For further information, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2199316®id=4&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.storyhouse.com%2Fevent%2Fthe-time-travellers-wife?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look At the World Premiere of FISHERMAN'S FRIENDS: THE MUSICAL Photos: First Look At the World Premiere of FISHERMAN'S FRIENDS: THE MUSICAL 
September 26, 2022

The world premiere production of FISHERMAN’S FRIENDS: THE MUSICAL is set to visit Milton Keynes Theatre 04 - 08 October with an all star cast. See photos from the production!
Ewan Stewart, Jamie Quinn & Graeme Dalling to Lead WICKIES: THE VANISHING MEN OF EILEAN MOR at Park TheatreEwan Stewart, Jamie Quinn & Graeme Dalling to Lead WICKIES: THE VANISHING MEN OF EILEAN MOR at Park Theatre
September 26, 2022

The cast has been announced for the World Premiere of Wickies: The Vanishing Men of Eilean Mor at Park Theatre. Written by Paul Morrissey, Wickies: The Vanishing Men of Eilean Mor opens at the Park Theatre on Wednesday 30th November 2022 and runs until Saturday 31st December 2022.
Polka Theatre Announces 2023 Spring SeasonPolka Theatre Announces 2023 Spring Season
September 26, 2022

Polka Theatre has announced a new season of children's theatre from February 2023 – May 2023.
CARRIE: THE MUSICAL Comes To Central London Next MonthCARRIE: THE MUSICAL Comes To Central London Next Month
September 26, 2022

Sedos brings the cult classic Carrie: The Musical to the Bridewell Theatre in central London from 25-29 October 2022. 
THE DRIFTERS GIRL Announces First UK Tour DatesTHE DRIFTERS GIRL Announces First UK Tour Dates
September 26, 2022

The first 2023 / '24 tour dates have been announced for The Drifters Girl, the new musical which tells the remarkable story of one of the world's greatest vocal groups and the woman who made them.