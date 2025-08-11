THE TALENTED MR RIPLEY UK Tour Full Cast Announced

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Producers have announced the full cast for the first UK tour of The Talented Mr Ripley, opening at the Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham, on September 4, 2025, with an official opening night on September 10.

Joining the previously announced Ed McVey (The Crown, Netflix) as Tom Ripley and Maisie Smith (EastEnders, BBC) as Marge Sherwood will be Bruce Herbelin-Earle (Free Rein, Netflix; The Boys in the Boat, Warner Bros) as Dickie Greenleaf; Christopher Bianchi (Othello, Tobacco Factory; Aesop’s Fables, Bristol Old Vic) as Herbert Greenleaf/Roverini; Cary Crankson (Death of England, National Theatre & Soho Place Theatre; A View from the Bridge, West End) as Freddie Miles/Alvin McCarron; Leda (Antigone, UK Tour) as Cleo/Dottie; and Jason Eddy (Othello, Royal Shakespeare Theatre; The Rat Trap, Off-Broadway) as Peter/Fausto. The cast is completed by Lachlan McCall (A Christmas Carol, OVO Theatre), Hollie Sullivan (The Mousetrap, UK Tour; Private Lives, Vienna’s English Theatre), and Aldous Ciokajlo-Squire (Doctor Who, BBC/Disney+; Everything Now, Netflix).

2025 marks the 70th anniversary of Patricia Highsmith’s iconic psychological thriller, which has inspired multiple adaptations including the Oscar-nominated 1999 film starring Matt Damon, Jude Law, and Gwyneth Paltrow; the 2024 Netflix series starring Andrew Scott; and now this gripping new stage version.

Adapted and directed by Mark Leipacher (Mary Stuart, UK tour and international; A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Wilton’s Music Hall/Theatre Royal Bath Ustinov/UK tour) and produced by The Faction, The Talented Mr Ripley invites audiences into a sun-soaked yet shadowy 1950s Italy. The story follows Tom Ripley, a young man living on the edge of poverty, whose life changes when he is tasked with bringing home the wealthy Dickie Greenleaf. As Tom becomes captivated by Dickie’s privileged lifestyle, envy turns to obsession, leading to a dangerous spiral of deceit, identity theft, and murder.

The creative team includes set and costume design by Holly Pigott (Fleabag, Wyndham’s Theatre), associate set and costume design by Ellen Farrell, lighting design by Zeynep Kepekli (The Little Mermaid, Bristol Old Vic), sound design by Max Pappenheim (The Night of the Iguana, Noël Coward Theatre), and casting by Marc Frankum CDG (The Woman in Black, Fortune Theatre).

2025 UK Tour Dates

4–13 September – Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham – everymantheatre.org.uk

15–20 September – Festival Theatre, Edinburgh – capitaltheatres.com/festival-theatre

22–27 September – Birmingham Rep – birmingham-rep.co.uk

6–11 October – New Victoria Theatre, Woking – atgtickets.com/new-victoria-theatre

13–18 October – Oxford Playhouse – oxfordplayhouse.com

27 October–1 November – Theatre Royal Brighton – atgtickets.com/brighton

3–8 November – Bristol Old Vic – bristololdvic.org.uk

10–15 November – Richmond Theatre – atgtickets.com/richmond

17–22 November – The Lowry, Salford – thelowry.com

Additional 2026 tour dates will be announced. For more information, visit TheTalentedMrRipleyPlay.com.