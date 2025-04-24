THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Reveals New West End Cast

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The 11th full cast change has been announed for The Play That Goes Wrong at London's Duchess Theatre. Mischief's Olivier and Tony Award-winning show is now in the West End for its 11th year.

Joining the mayhem from Tuesday 3 June 2025 are new cast members: Izzy Edmunds-Clarke as Annie, Jack Hardwick as Chris, Robert Jackson as Robert, Jonty Peach as Jonathan, Charlotte Scott as Sandra, Mitesh Soni as Dennis, Tom Wainwright as Max and Ronnie Yorke as Trevor. Winston the dog returns to play Winston the dog. (If Winston is found). The understudies are: Alex Blackie, Jake Burgum, Kitty Devlin, Louise Hoare and Ed Shamwana.

The Cornley Drama Society have announced that they intend to keep performing the show until they get it 100% right. In light of this, the producers have extended booking until 'at least' August 2026, with some confidence. Cornley have yet to notice.

The Play That Goes Wrong opened at London's Duchess Theatre in September 2014 and the production shows no signs of slowing down since its first performance at The Old Red Lion Theatre playing to only four paying customers. The show's success is a testament to the hard work and determination of a group of drama school graduates who became friends, set up a company under the name ‘Mischief' and created an extraordinary body of work over the past decade.

There will be a media night to celebrate the new cast on Tuesday 1 July 2025.

