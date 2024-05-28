THE MOUSETRAP Announces Welcomes New Cast Members

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New casting is announced for Agatha Christie’s iconic thriller The Mousetrap, the longest running play in the world, which continues to enthrall audiences at London’s St Martin’s Theatre.

From Monday 27 May 2024 the full new cast will include Lucy Doyle (The Play That Goes Wrong at the Duchess Theatre) as Mollie Ralston, Daniel Cech-Lucas (Sherlock Holmes: The Final Curtain at Theatre Royal Bath) as Giles Ralston, Lynton Appleton (Richard II for Royal Shakespeare Company) as Christopher Wren, Jules Melvin (Witness for the Prosecution at County Hall) as Mrs Boyle, Ben Onwukwe (The 47th at the Old Vic) as Major Metcalf, Elyssia Roe (Macbeth and Romeo and Juliet for Orange Tree and Guildford Theatre Company) as Miss Casewell, Lorenzo Martelli (A Midsummer Night’s Dream at Almeida Festival and on national tour) as Mr Paravicini, and Sam Stafford (Ready, Steady, Crooks at Camden Fringe) as Detective Sgt. Trotter.

Three of the cast are making their West End debuts. Additional members of the company include Georgina Duncan, Sam Hollis, Clive Marlowe Georgie Rhys and Ben Riddle who will understudy various roles.

This production will be directed by Philip Franks whose previous credits include The Duchess of Malfi, The Life and Adventures of Nicholas Nickleby (Parts One and Two), Taking Sides, Collaboration, Dear Lupin in the West End as well as multiple credits at The National Theatre, Chichester Festival Theatre and many notable producing theatres around the UK. Philip is also an actor and will soon be appearing in Oliver! at Chichester Festival Theatre and in the West End.

Denise Silvey continues in the role of Artistic Director.

As news spreads of a murder in London, a group of seven strangers find themselves snowed in at Monkswell Manor, a remote countryside guesthouse. When a police sergeant arrives, the guests discover – to their horror – that a killer is in their midst. One by one, the suspicious characters reveal their sordid pasts. Which one is the murderer? Who will be their next victim?

Genre-defining murder mystery The Mousetrap, written by Agatha Christie, the world’s best-selling novelist of all time, premiered at Theatre Royal Nottingham in 1952 and toured the UK before opening in the West End where it continues its record-breaking engagement at the St Martin’s Theatre, 72 years on. The iconic thriller’s 70th Anniversary tour also opened in Nottingham in September 2022, and continues to travel throughout the UK and Ireland, marking its milestone anniversary by visiting over 70 theatres, including all cities to which it originally played 70 years ago, plus many more.

The Mousetrap is produced by Adam Spiegel . This cast will play until 16 November 2024. The Mousetrap is currently booking at the St. Martins Theatre until the 1 March 2025.

