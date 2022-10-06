THE LION, THE WITCH & THE WARDROBE Adds Additional Performances

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe in the West End, which has already been seen by over 100,000 people have added two additional performances over the festive season - matinees on 14 December 2022 and on 4 January 2023. The highly acclaimed adaptation of CS Lewis' story is running at the Gillian Lynne Theatre on Drury Lane until 8 January 2023

Aslan, the extraordinary Lion puppet will be out and about on the lead-up to Christmas, switching on Christmas Lights, at Hamley's and at Waterstones. More details and dates to be revealed.

Step through the wardrobe into the enchanted kingdom of Narnia. Join Lucy, Edmund, Susan and Peter as they wave goodbye to wartime Britain and embark on the most magical of adventures in a frozen, faraway land where they meet Mr Tumnus the faun, talking beavers, Aslan (the noble king of Narnia) and the coldest, most evil White Witch.

Samantha Womack plays the White Witch with Ammar Duffus as Peter Pevensie, Shaka Kalokoh as Edmund Pevensie, Robyn Sinclair as Susan Pevensie and Delainey Hayles as Lucy Pevensie. They are joined by Scott Brooks (Mr Pope and Fox Trot), Myla Carmen (Swing), Jasmin Colangelo (Swing/ Dance Captain), Rachel Dawson (Miss Chutney, Blue Badger and Spirit of the Moon), Oliver Grant (Mr Wilson, Schrodinger, Red Squirrel, Head Cruel, Aslan Puppeteer and Resident Director), Julian Hoult (Mr Beaver), Ashlee Irish (Swing), Chris Jared as Aslan, Matthew James Hinchliffe (Mr Marsden, Mauve Mole and Music Captain), Sean Lopeman (Mr Brinkworth, March Hare, Aslan Puppeteer), Shaun McCourt (Mr Granville, Jack Rabbit, Aslan Puppeteer and Puppet Captain), Emmanuel Ogunjinmi (Maugrim, Solider, Satyr and White Stag, Micha Richardson (Mrs Pevensie and Robin), Ciaran Roger (Swing), Christina Tedders (Mrs Beaver), Jez Unwin (Mr Tumnus), Charlotte-Kate Warren (Miss Gumley Warmly and Phoenix) and Johnson Willis (Professor Kirk, Father Christmas, Wise Owl and White Mouse).

C.S. Lewis' book (published by HarperCollins) has been engrossing readers young and old for over 70 years, has sold 85 million copies in 60 languages and is one of the top ten best-selling books of all time. More information about C.S. Lewis from www.narnia.com.

Samantha Womack played the lead role in the sold-out production of The Girl on the Train in the West End and on tour. Her past theatre roles include the Tony award-winning production of South Pacific in which she starred alongside Patrick Swayze, Guys and Dolls at London's Piccadilly Theatre (directed by Michael Grandage) and playing Emma in an award-winning production of Harold Pinter's Betrayal (directed by Sir Peter Hall). Her varied work on television has seen Samantha moving from comedy to drama with the cult success of BBC's Game On and Babes in the Wood to ITV's gritty crime drama Liverpool 1, Imogen's Face and Ronnie Mitchell in EastEnders. Films include playing the unhinged mother of Eggsy in the The Kingsman franchise sharing the screen with Colin Firth and Samuel L Jackson and playing Hazel in Jon Godber's Up 'n Under.

Producer Chris Harper said: "I'm delighted that we are able to perform extra performances of our show over the festive season and in the new year.'

Director Michael Fentiman added: 'I'm so proud of this production which celebrates the magic of live theatre and is led by a multi-talented cast of actors, singers, musicians, dancers and puppeteers; it is a celebration of the possibilities of the collective imagination and the boundless wonders of individual skill.

This story, about a community battling hardship in the darkest of winters, who together find freedom again in the light of summer, couldn't be more pertinent for these times."

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe is produced by Elliott & Harper Productions and Catherine Schreiber and was first produced at the Leeds Playhouse.