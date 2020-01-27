THE GREAT GATSBY Extends In The West End Through 26 July

The Guild of Misrule's critically acclaimed THE GREAT GATSBY, created and directed by Alexander Wright, is currently wowing audiences in its new West End venue IMMERSIVE | LDN.

Jay Gatsby invites you to one of his infamous large parties. While the champagne flows and the drama unfolds the man himself will be the perfect host. As invites go, this is the hottest in town - why would you want to be anywhere else?

Due to overwhelming demand, thousands of new tickets have been released - audiences can now book for the show and the recently launched dining experience through the summer until 26 July via www.immersivegatsby.com. The Great Gatsby is currently the UK's longest running immersive production and has become an international phenomenon, with productions across three continents, including South Korea, Belgium (currently playing in three different languages) and Moscow in 2020.

THE GREAT GATSBY allows audiences to fully immerse themselves into the world of Jay Gatsby - a world of red-hot rhythms, bootleg liquor and pure jazz age self-indulgence. With cocktails, dancing and scandal, this heart-racing adaptation of F Scott Fitzgerald's seminal tale of the Roaring Twenties puts the audience at the heart of the action.

Audiences can opt to enjoy a bespoke fine dining experience before the show begins, designed by Immersive LDN catering partners Flavourology. Hosted by F Scott Fitzgerald himself, along with his wife Zelda, audiences can begin their journey into the world of Jay Gatsby with an unforgettable edible adventure, with a menu that includes dishes inspired by The Great Gatsby: an amuse-bouche made of buttermilk fried chicken with champagne hollandaise and caviar 'From St Louis to West Egg', a main of bourbon cured salmon with celeriac puree and remoulade 'Bootleg Bourbon Salmon' and a pudding of spotted dick under a white chocolate dome with custard parfait and salted caramel source 'Gatsby was an Oxford Man' (all with vegan alternatives),

Olivier Award winning producers Louis Hartshorn and Brian Hook, who are currently co-producing the immersive production of DR WHO TIME FRACTURE - launched a new company in 2019, IMMERSIVE EVERYWHERE, entirely dedicated to developing and staging theatre-led immersive experiences, and immersive | ldn is the newest of their network of venues, which will house cafes, bars and rehearsal and workshop spaces to help the development of new work.

Louis Hartshorn and Brian Hook said, "we are incredibly proud of our show and stunning new venue - and particularly that West End audiences can come and eat an opulent three course meal, drink and see a quality show for the average price of one stalls seat in a traditional theatre in Shaftesbury Avenue."

IMMERSIVE | LDN is a 32,000sq ft historic building in the heart of Mayfair, which was home to the Queen Victoria's Rifles Association until 2017. It includes three floors of immersive theatre and event spaces designated for performance, live gaming, events, escape rooms and private parties. For information about programming and venue hire visit www.immersiveldn.com

Directed and adapted by Alexander Wright, The Guild of Misrule's THE GREAT GATSBY company features with cast members Oliver Towse as 'Gatsby', Lucinda Turner as 'Daisy', James Lawrence as 'Nick', Prince Plockey as 'Tom', Humphrey Sitima as 'George', Jessica Hern as 'Jordan', Hannah Edwards as 'Myrtle', Charlie Cassen as 'Rosy Rosenthal', Lizzie Grace as 'Lucille' and Louis Sparks as 'Joey'.

First conceived in 2015 when director Alexander Wright and producer Brian Hook were running The Fleeting Arms - a pop arts and community pub in an abandoned building in York, the show then ran in York in 2016 with a parallel production in Sheffield in partnership with Theatre Deli. The Great Gatsby first came to London as part of VAULT Festival in 2017 and sold out before the show opened. Since then the show has run in Wales in co-production with Theatr Clwyd, at Halifax's Square Chapel, and at Castle Howard in North Yorkshire. All the while the show has played night after night at Gatsby's Drugstore in London SE1, inviting audiences into the hedonistic world of F. Scott Fitzgerald's extraordinary tale, and in 2018 it became the UK's longest running immersive production.

Amie Burns Walker and Oliver Tilney are Associate Directors and Fiona Kingwill is Resident Director. Choreography is by Holly Beasley-Garrigan, design by Casey Jay Andrews, sound design by Phil Grainger and lighting design by Rachel Sampley. The original production was created by Holly Beasley-Garrigan, Amie Burns Walker, Hannah Davies, Phil Grainger, Michael Lambourne, Thomas Maller and Oliver Tilney. This new production of The Guild of Misrule's THE GREAT GATSBY is produced by Immersive Everywhere, with co-producers Gavin Kalin Productions and Glynis Henderson Productions, with Theatr Clwyd and We Culture Connects as Associate Producers.





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You