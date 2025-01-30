THE ENORMOUS CROCODILE THE MUSICAL Will Return to Windsor Theatre Royal and Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Roald Dahl Story Company has announced the return of their wickedly funny family musical based on Roald Dahl's THE ENORMOUS CROCODILE. Following hit seasons at Leeds Playhouse in 2023 and Regent's Park Open Air Theatre in 2024, THE ENORMOUS CROCODILE THE MUSICAL will open at Windsor Theatre Royal on 8 August 2025 before returning to Regent's Park Open Air Theatre from 15 August – 7 September 2025.

Director Emily Lim said today, “We can't wait to bring our greedy Croc back to Regent's Park and to Windsor this summer! It's been so special seeing how the story and songs have landed with our audiences to date and we're so glad we get to do it all again.”

Co-Director and Puppetry Designer Toby Olié said, “The Enormous Crocodile has been one of the most enjoyable and lively shows to create. So to continue sharing its mischievous glee and playful puppets with audiences in 2025 is an absolute thrill.”

The Enormous Crocodile is weaving his way through the jungle in search of delicious little fingers and squidgy podgy knees... Only the other jungle creatures can foil his secret plans and clever tricks, but they're going to have to find a large amount of courage to stop this greedy brute.

This mischievous musical based on Roald Dahl's snappy book has toe-tapping tunes by Ahmed Abdullahi Gallab, a rib-tickling book and lyrics by Suhayla El-Bushra, and additional music and lyrics by Tom Brady. Developed and directed by Emily Lim, it features a menagerie of puppets by co-director and puppetry designer Toby Olié, with set and costume design by Fly Davis and puppetry co-designed and supervised by Daisy Beattie.

The Enormous Crocodile musical was developed by Emily Lim, Ahmed Abdullahi Gallab, Suhayla El-Bushra, Tom Brady and The Roald Dahl Story Company, and originally co-produced with Regent's Park Open Air Theatre and Leeds Playhouse.

