THE ELECTRIC HEAD Comes to the Canal Cafe Theatre

Comedy double-act The Electric Head were formed 20 years ago when Al Ronald and Cy Henty met on location in a disused Victorian Asylum.

Since then, the pair have released numerous series of podcasts; written, produced, directed and starred in award winning comedy and comedy horror films; voiced over, written, produced and directed animations, made online TV series, audio dramas for Big Finish, and scripted radio shows including their sold out Go to Hell! at The Pleasance.

This summer sees the pair return to London with the premiere of their new completely improvised two-man show based entirely on audience suggestions. “After 20 years of the Double Act, Cy and I seem to have developed an unerring telepathic bond which we discovered when we started performing the Short Form Impro Shows in 2019.” Says Al.

‘We have always shared a love of the surreal and anarchic - which combined with our love of Horror can often lead us down some very unexpected and hilariously dark pathways.’ The two have both written and directed and continue to act in UK Independent Horror with Films and animations Premiering at Frightfest and other UK and International Film Festivals.

“Once we’ve taken the audience suggestions it’s really like leaping off a cliff into another dimension - we just have to trust in each other and our ability to weave fascinating characters and storylines.” Says Cy. The boys from the Head have worked with Mighty Boosh Producer Ali Macphail, the head of Radio 4 Comedy and had sell-out shows at The Camden and Edinburgh Fringe.

Prepare to be amazed as you accompany The Electric Head on a totally improvised adventure based entirely on audience suggestions this summer!

Performers: Al Ronald, Cy Henty

Saturday 1st July @ 7:30pm

Wednesday 30th August @ 7:30pm

Running time: 60 minutes.

Age recommendation: Ages 14+

Canal Café Theatre - Delamere Terrace, Little Venice, London, W2 6ND.

Box Office: https://canalcafetheatre.com/our-shows/electrichead/

020 7289 6054

Tickets: £10/£12 (+ £1.50 booking fee)