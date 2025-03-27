THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON Opens Custom-Built Pub at the Ambassadors Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Ambassadors Theatre, home of THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON, launched a new custom-built pub at the venue, ‘The Pickled Crab', based on the fictional drinking house on the North Cornish Coast, where Benjamin Button meets the only woman he will ever love. The newly designed space invites audience members to experience the world of the production in a unique theatrical setting in London's West End.

The Pickled Crab is open six days a week, providing Cornish treats, from pasties to ales, including Proper Job on draught. The space is open to the public ahead of each performance and remains open until the end of the interval. During double-show days (Tuesday and Saturday) the bar continues to trade between shows. Full opening times below.

It is designed by the show's creator, writer and director Jethro Compton and constructed by Datum Production Solutions.

The show's creator, writer, director and designer, Jethro Compton said, “It's so exciting that we're the first theatre to build our own pub right in the heart of the West End. “The Pickled Crab” is the drinking house in the show where Benjamin falls in love – to actually bring it to life was such a joy. It's filled with all things Cornish and hundreds of little details that expand the world of the show out into the streets of London.”

THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON is nominated for four Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical, Outstanding Musical Contribution for Darren Clark for Music Supervision, Orchestrations & Arrangements and Mark Aspinall for Musical Direction, Music Supervision, Orchestrations & Arrangements, Best Actor in a Musical for John Dagleish and Best Actress in a Musical for Clare Foster.

THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON stars previous Olivier Award winner and current Olivier nominee for this role, John Dagleish as Benjamin Button. Two-time Olivier Award nominee, most recently for this role, Clare Foster as Elowen Keene. They star alongside Matthew Burns, Jonathan Charles, Oonagh Cox, Katy Ellis, Anna Fordham, Philippa Hogg, Damien James, Elliot Mackenzie, Ann Marcuson, Emily Panes, Jack Quarton and Benedict Salter.

THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON is based on the short story of the same name by F. Scott Fitzgerald, author of The Great Gatsby and The Beautiful and Damned. With Book & Lyrics by Jethro Compton and Music & Lyrics by Darren Clark. It is directed by Jethro Compton who also designs the stage, with co-music supervision, orchestration and arrangements by Mark Aspinall and Darren Clark, choreography by Chi-San Howard, costumes and associate stage design by Anna Kelsey, sound by Luke Swaffield, lighting by Zoe Spurr, musical direction by Mark Aspinall and casting by Ginny Schiller.

Comments