THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON Launches 'Loyalty Card' Scheme and 'Curious Corner'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The three-time Olivier Award winning new British musical THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON has announced two brand new audience initiatives at The Ambassadors Theatre.

One third of audience members (33.3%) attending The Curious Case of Benjamin Button are solo theatregoers, which is 60% higher than the average West End musical (across ATG Entertainment Venues). To ensure every solo theatregoer feels at home, ‘The Curious Corner' is a brand-new area within the custom-built pub adjacent to the theatre, The Pickled Crab, acting as a meeting point for anyone attending the show by themselves. The signposted space provides an opportunity to strike up a conversation and meet fellow theatre-lovers.

1,800 audience members are now ‘regulars' to the show, having attended at least twice (with well over 100 returning five times or more). The second initiative announced today is a new ‘Loyalty Card', available upon request at The Ambassadors Theatre box office. Starting today, audience members can present their card to receive one stamp for every future visit. Five stamps will secure audience members a ‘letter in a bottle' from the production, and ten stamps will secure a limited-edition full cast signed poster.

THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON won three Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical, Outstanding Musical Contribution for Darren Clark for Music Supervision, Orchestrations & Arrangements and Mark Aspinall for Musical Direction, Music Supervision, Orchestrations & Arrangements, and Best Actor in a Musical for John Dagleish.

The Original West End Cast Recording was recently released across all streaming platforms and has already amassed 310,499 streams and counting.

THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON is currently booking until Saturday 30 August 2025. Please check the website for updated availability.

THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON stars two-time Olivier Award winner John Dagleish as Benjamin Button and two-time Olivier Award nominee, most recently for this role, Clare Foster as Elowen Keene. They star alongside Matthew Burns, Jonathan Charles, Oonagh Cox, Katy Ellis, Anna Fordham, Philippa Hogg, Damien James, Elliot Mackenzie, Ann Marcuson, Emily Panes, Nuwan Hugh Perera, Jack Quarton and Benedict Salter.

An electrifying journey through the timeless tale of a love that defies all odds, THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON is an enchantingly beautiful and truly unordinary musical that reminds us to make every second count. The production first captured hearts in 2019, followed by a sold-out Southwark Playhouse run in 2023 - winning Best Musical Theatre Production at the 2024 Off West End Awards. It was recently nominated for two WhatsOnStage Awards – Best New Musical and Best Musical Direction/Supervision.

With a breathtaking soundtrack brought to life by an extraordinary actor-musician ensemble, F. Scott Fitzgerald's iconic short story is relocated to a fishing village on the north coast of Cornwall by writing team Jethro Compton and Darren Clark.

THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON is based on the short story of the same name by F. Scott Fitzgerald, author of The Great Gatsby and The Beautiful and Damned. With Book & Lyrics by Jethro Compton and Music & Lyrics by Darren Clark. It is directed by Jethro Compton who also designs the stage, with co-music supervision, orchestration and arrangements by Mark Aspinall and Darren Clark, choreography by Chi-San Howard, costumes and associate stage design by Anna Kelsey, sound by Luke Swaffield, lighting by Zoe Spurr, musical direction by Mark Aspinall and casting by Ginny Schiller.

It is produced by ATG Productions, Gavin Kalin Productions, Gary Beestone Associates, Eilene Davidson Productions, Susan Edelstein & Teresa Tsai, Umeda Arts Theater, Rupert Gavin & Mallory Factor, Winkler & Smalberg, Thomas Steven Perakos and Jethro Compton Productions.

Comments

Best Off-Broadway Musical - Live Standings CATS: The Jellicle Ball - Perelman Performing Arts Center - 17% Drag: The Musical - New World Stages Stage III - 14% Ragtime - New York City Center - 12% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds