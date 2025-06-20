 tracking pixel
THE BOY AT THE BACK OF THE CLASS to Launch 2026 UK Tour

Nick Ahmad’s adaptation of Onjali Q. Raúf’s award-winning and best-selling novel will tour the UK through to 23 May, and more.

By: Jun. 20, 2025
THE BOY AT THE BACK OF THE CLASS to Launch 2026 UK Tour Image
The Boy at the Back of the Class, a celebration of friendship, kindness and compassion, is back.  Following a two-week run at Rose Theatre, from 6-22 February 2026, Nick Ahmad’s adaptation of Onjali Q. Raúf’s award-winning and best-selling novel will tour the UK through to 23 May.  The production will once again be directed by The Stage Debut Award-winner, Monique Touko.
 
There used to be an empty chair at the back of the class, but now a new boy called Ahmet is sitting in it. He’s nine years old (just like me), but he’s very strange. He never talks and never smiles and doesn’t like sweets – not even lemon sherbets, which are my favourite!
 
After learning that he has fled his own war-torn country, Ahmet’s classmates have ‘The Greatest Idea in the World’ – a magnificent plan to reunite Ahmet with his family. An unexpected and often hilarious adventure follows, all topped off with a terrific twist.
 
Told from a child’s perspective, balancing heart and humour, The Boy at the Back of the Class highlights the power of friendship and kindness in a world that doesn’t always make sense and reminds us that everyone needs a place to call home.
 
The cast will be announced. The creative team includes Monique Touko (Director), Lily Arnold (Set & Costume Designer), Ryan Day (Lighting Designer), Giles Thomas (Composer & Sound Designer), Kloé Dean (Movement Director) and Sophie Parrott CDG (Casting Director).

TOUR SCHEDULE

25–28 February

Belgrade Theatre, Coventry
Tel: 024 7655 3055
On sale soon

15–18 April

The Lowry, Salford
Tel: 0161 876 2000
On sale 27 June

28 April – 2 May

Hall for Cornwall, Truro
Tel: 01872 262 466
On sale 14 July

5–9 May

Blackpool Grand Theatre
Tel: 01253 290190
On sale soon

11–16 May

New Theatre, Cardiff
Tel: 0343 310 0041
On sale 27 June

19–23 May

Alhambra Theatre, Bradford
Tel: 01274 432000
On sale 21 July



