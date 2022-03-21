THE BAND'S VISIT and More Announced For Donmar Warehouse's 2022 Lineup

Ahead of the UK première in April of Jackie Sibblies Drury's Marys Seacole, directed by Nadia Latif, Artistic Director Michael Longhurst and Executive Director Henny Finch today announce further programming for the Donmar Warehouse's 2022 season.

Highlights include:

The European premières of Lucas Hnath's A Doll's House, Part 2 and David Yazbek and Itamar Moses' The Band's Visit

The UK première of Dawn King's The Trials - a Donmar LOCAL production

A first-time co-production with Tara Theatre with Silence

A free exhibition - WE. BLACK WOMEN. curated by Donmar Associate Artist Joan Iyiola, running alongside Jackie Sibblies Drury's Marys Seacole

Michael Longhurst, Donmar Artistic Director commented "I am thrilled to be announcing the European premieres of two major Broadway shows, in brand new productions at the Donmar: A Doll's House, Part 2, an audacious sequel from the dazzling mind of Lucas Hnath starring Noma Dumezweni returning to the London stage; and the deeply moving, awards-sweeping musical The Band's Visit by David Yazbek and Itamar Moses.

In between, the Donmar breaks new ground platforming the next generation of young performers opposite the current generation's leading actors in Dawn King's The Trials, a courtroom drama unlike any other; deepening our investigation into the climate crisis and our sustainability practices. And we are proud to be co-producing with Tara Theatre a vital new commission Silence to mark the 75th anniversary of Partition in India, inspired by extraordinary testimony, acknowledging events that need to be spoken of in Britain.

In a deeply conflicted world, this season celebrates the power of connection to change and heal. Familial, generational, religious, historic - the divisions that sit under these works hold up our need to find and celebrate our shared humanity.

Finally, Donmar Associate artist Joan Iyiola has curated an exhibition WE. BLACK WOMEN., with leading actresses celebrating their unsung heroes, which will run alongside Marys Seacole. It is such a joy to see our theatre full again, with audiences enjoying our recently refurbished spaces. Please do join us for more important stories, thrillingly told."

10 June - 6 August: James Macdonald directs Lucas Hnath's A Doll's House, Part 2 which sees Noma Dumezweni return to the London stage for the first time since her Olivier Award winning performance in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

12 - 27 August: The UK première of Dawn King's The Trials - directed by Natalie Abrahami, in a Donmar LOCAL production, a timely piece in response to the climate crisis, and the impact on the next generation. Young performers star alongside leading actors (casting to be announced)

1 - 17 September: In a first-time collaboration with Tara Theatre the Donmar will stage Silence, adapted from Kavita Puri's Partition Voices: Untold British Stories, marking 75 years since the Partition of India, examining the legacy this brutal moment in history leaves us with today.

Abdul Shayek, Artistic Director Tara Theatre added "As Britain holds up a mirror to its colonial history that has shaped our present day reality, many of us are asking questions of our past and who we are. 2022 provides us with the last big milestone before we lose the survivors and their living memory, giving us the chance to understand the human cost of what occurred in 1947, retelling the stories of those who survived Partition and came to the UK. As a group of storytellers we will try to capture the unbiased documentation of these stories in Kavita's book and the very real need to recognise that this is a shared history, this is our shared history, a British story regardless of the colour of your skin."

24 September - 3 December: European premiere of David Yazbek and Itamar Moses' multi-Tony award-winning The Band's Visit, directed by Donmar Artistic Director Michael Longhurst, his next musical following his Broadway-transferring smash hit Caroline, or Change.

In addition, Donmar today announces a free exhibition from 6 May 2022 in its foyer spaces. WE. BLACK WOMEN. is an exhibition curated by Donmar Associate Artist Joan Iyiola that shifts our perspective on British history by putting the collective experiences of Black women at the centre of the conversation. Featuring Sheila Atim, Joyclen Buffong, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Noma Dumezweni, Dr Christine Ekechi, Decima Francis MBE, Akua Gyamfi, Naomie Harris, Afua Hirsch, Joan Iyiola, Anaya Kamara, Faith Locken, June Nicol-Dundas, Pippa Bennett-Warner and Susan Wokoma.

The Donmar continues to expand its work in the community through Donmar LOCAL, with the launch of LOCAL Residencies, working in partnership with local community organisations to platform the important stories of young people in Camden and Westminster. The first community partners are Element, an organisation which supports care leavers in Westminster, and Holborn Community Association, who were in residence at the Donmar during the pandemic.

The Donmar's commitment to talent development also widens with CATALYST, the Donmar's flagship talent development programme, expanding to include a Young Assistants Programme. Industry leading creatives will mentor paid 16-18 year old placements on The Trials, working across set and costume design, sound design, lighting design, directing and stage management. This work is generously supported by The Backstage Trust and marks the beginning of a partnership with Royal Central School of Speech and Drama to support the development of young talent and offer pathways to higher education.

The Donmar is currently engaging with over 1000 young Londoners in a programme of youth activism and performance making, as part of the process to find 12 young actors who will make their stage debut at the theatre in The Trials, alongside leading actors.

As part of the Donmar's ongoing commitment to accessibility, over 1000 free tickets will be available for audiences aged under 26 as part of the Donmar's YOUNG+FREE scheme, generously supported by IHS Markit.

Every production will have a BSL performance, alongside its captioned and audio described performance offer.

