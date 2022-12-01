Stockroom - The UK's Leading Writers Room Launches New Scheme in London

Following their loss of Arts Council England National Portfolio Organisation status and as artists and theatre professionals in London are squeezed because of the redistribution of national arts funding away from the capital, theatre's leading writers' room, Stockroom, has launched a brand-new initiative with the aim of establishing a creative hub for new writing in the city.

No. 38, Stockroom's HQ and the current home of theatre company Paines Plough, offers a free workplace to independent theatre makers. At no charge writers can gather and work in this fully immersive space, providing them with an environment in which new ideas can be born, new scripts can be developed and new theatre can flourish.

Nestled on a quiet residential street in the heart of Finsbury Park N7, No. 38 offers free desk space, WiFi and a fully equipped kitchen with tea and coffee. The main atrium space hosts up to 15 individual desks, with individual plug sockets and access to WiFi. Additional paid for amenities include a group meeting space, a fully equipped podcast studio as well as printing facilities and staff support.

Stockroom Executive producer Martin Derbyshire says, "Despite the loss of NPO funding, Stockroom is determined to continue to provide support and resources for underrepresented voices and strive to bring their stories to stages across the country. As part of this plan, we are offering free desk space, with our doors being open to writers and other artists who need space across the winter and beyond.

We know how hard it can be for artists in London to find a creative and accessible environment to work, and not everyone has the luxury of a spacious, quiet or warm home environment. We welcome all artists to book a free desk and come and create in No.38, in a warm and welcoming North London space. There is no limit on the number of times you can work here and absolutely no cost or membership needed, just book on our website.

We're optimistic about the future of Stockroom post-NPO and we're committed to finding a new business model that works, but without support for artists from companies like ours, the industry is in real trouble."

Stockroom is a writers room for theatre, and the Stockroom Artists produce new work for midscale stages around the country. Dedicated to script creation and a radical new approach to playwriting, the company is a creative hub with over 25 years experience finding some of the nation's most influential writers. The writers room comprises a team of six diverse salaried theatre makers who pool their individual expertise to create new plays for audiences across the UK. The company partners with theatres around the country to create shows that celebrate story and the live experience. Stockroom announced in July 2022 that the company will be bringing James Graham's stage adaptation of Alan Bleasdale's Boys from the Blackstuff to Liverpool's Royal Court in Autumn 2023.

Stockroom believes strongly in social justice and works hard to maintain a diverse and open creative space, working with creatives from all backgrounds but focussing on those who have socio-economic barriers that make hard for them to work as artists in this industry