Starter For Ten Releases New ‘Bristol Mixtape’ EP Ahead Of Return To Bristol Old Vic and Birmingham Rep

The producers have announced the release of a brand-new Starter for Ten EP, Bristol Mixtape, following the show’s record-breaking run at Bristol Old Vic in March 2024 and ahead of its highly anticipated return to the venue from 10 September to 11 October, followed by a run at Birmingham Rep from 22 October to 1 November. Tickets are available now at starterfortenmusical.com.

Starter for Ten – Bristol Mixtape is now available on all streaming platforms and features four audience favourites from the 2024 Bristol Old Vic production: the ensemble numbers “Weightless” and “Time to Quiz,” along with the solos “For the Story” and “Lucy’s Turn” (feat. Stephen Fry). The tracks are performed by original cast members Adam Bregman, Miracle Chance, Will Jennings, and Emily Lane.

Nominated for Best Musical Production at the UK Theatre Awards 2024, this big-hearted British musical features a book and lyrics by Emma Hall and Charlie Parham, Artistic Directors of Antic Productions, with an ’80s-inspired original score and lyrics by Hatty Carman and Tom Rasmussen. Adapted from David Nicholls’ bestselling novel and the hit 2006 film, Starter for Ten is a coming-of-age comedy about love, belonging, and the all-important difference between knowledge and wisdom.

The 2025 cast will be led by Mel Giedroyc, reprising her role as Irene Jackson, Adam Bregman as Brian, Miracle Chance as Lucy, and Will Jennings as Patrick. New cast members will include Stephen Ashfield as Bamber Gascoigne and Dave Jackson, Asha Parker-Wallace as Rebecca, Rachel John as Dr Bowman, Christian Maynard as Spencer, and Imogen Craig making her professional debut as Alice. Michelle Bishop, Luke Johnson, Kwamé Kandekore, and Laura Dawn Pyatt will complete the company.

Set in 1985, the story follows eighteen-year-old Brian Jackson, whose proudest achievement is his A-level results, whose idol is Kate Bush, and whose dream is to compete on legendary TV quiz show University Challenge. Leaving Southend to start his first year at Bristol University, Brian quickly learns that falling in love and growing up take far more than general knowledge.

The production will be directed by Charlie Parham with choreography by Alexzandra Sarmiento, set and costume design by Lee Newby, lighting design by Zoe Spurr, and sound design by Rob Bettle and Sam Clarkson for Sound Quiet Time. Will Burton for GBC serves as casting director, Kate Waters as fight director, and Nick Barstow as music supervisor, vocal arranger, and additional music contributor, with orchestrations by Tom Kelly. The show is co-produced by Antic Productions, Bristol Old Vic, Longshot Films, and Playtone, with thanks to Richard Reid, College Bowl, and ITV.