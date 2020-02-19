Sophie Isaacs, Daniel Boys and More Join #CHEERUPCHARLIE - The Show to Champion Anti-Bullying

#CheerUpCharlie - The Show which will be taking place at The Actors' Church in Covent Garden on Sunday 3rd May at 7.30pm with an All-Star West End Cast celebrating their Ambassador Charlie Kristensen and his campaign with The Diana Award to raise awareness of anti-bullying. Proceeds from ticket sales are going to The Diana Award which runs the UK's leading anti-bullying school programme.

Little Charlie, as he is affectionately known, campaigns to raise awareness across schools and all those who are involved in the world of Musical Theatre, Dance, Drama, Performing Arts and Entertainment. This unfolded after Charlie was bullied at school and his singing teacher, Jacqueline (Jax) Hughes, asked her Musical Theatre community of friends to send a few simple messages of support. What followed was an outpouring of empathy, love and people supporting Charlie, hoping he could ignore the bullies and stand up to them. From this terrible situation, #CheerUpCharlie was born, and something very negative was turned into a positive by a little boy with a huge amount of enthusiasm, focus and determination.

As Charlie says - "I may be just one boy with a small voice, but I have a huge tribe behind me, and I will make a difference".

Come and join #CheerUpCharlie, Jax and their Tribe of West End friends in this celebration of Music, Dance and laughter in support of the Charity, The Diana Award which runs the UK's leading school anti-bullying programme.

Produced by Mark Robert Petty and hosted by Hilary O'Neil the night will feature performances from:

The Barricade Boys

Tsemaye Bob-Egbe (Tina Turner - The Musical, Beautiful)

Daniel Boys (The Pirate Queen, Falsettos, Tommy, Avenue Q, Grease, Rent, Nativity Rocks!)

Members of the cast of Come From Away

Matthew Croke (Aladdin, Wicked, Singin' In The Rain, Chicago, Grease)

Lyndsey Gardiner (The Phantom Of The Opera, Oliver!) & Jacqueline Hughes (Mary Poppins, Wicked)

Tom Hier (Miss Saigon, Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat, The Dreamers, Only Men Aloud) + Steffan Hughes (Only Men Aloud) Adrian Hansel (Hairspray, Fame, Starlight Express)

Sophie Isaacs (Six - the Musical, Goldilocks at the London Palladium, Heathers, Kinky Boots, Made In Dagenham)

Melissa Jacques (Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Kinky Boots, Wicked, Mamma Mia!)

Idriss Kargbo (Wicked, Five Guys Named Moe, The Scottsboro Boys, The Lion King, Thriller - Live!, Oliver!)

Sooz Kempner (Jonny Woo's All-Star Brexit Cabaret, Megadrive, Mystery On The Rocks Podcast)

Carolyn Maitland (Groundhog Day, Rags, The Woman In White, Miss Saigon, Legally Blonde)

Nathaniel Morrison (Waitress, Five Guys Named Moe, Dancing In The Streets, Porgy and Bess, Hairspray) and The West End Gospel Choir

Nadim Naaman (Broken Wings, Titanic, Sweeney Todd, The Phantom of the Opera)

Sam Retford (Ackley Bridge, Casualty)

Harriet Thorpe (The Brittas Empire, Absolutely Fabulous, Mamma Mia!, Wicked)

Jacinta Whyte (Les Misérables, Blood Brothers, Miss Saigon, Annie, Angela's Ashes)

From the cast of Wicked (Laura Pick (current Elphaba, Anyone Can Whistle, The Sound Of Music), Helen Woolf (current Glinda), Kim Ismay (current Madame Morrible, Mamma Mia!, Cabaret, Sunset Boulevard) and Scott Sutcliffe (current Ensemble & Boq U/S, The Book of Mormon, Mamma Mia!)

T'Shan Williams (The Color Purple, Heathers, Caroline Or Change, The Life)

Michael D. Xavier's MX Masterclass

They will be adding further artists over the coming weeks. All artists are subject to availability.

Musical Direction by Henry Brennan

Choreography by Anthony Whiteman

Running Time - 2 hours and 30 minutes, including a 15 minute interval.

VIP Tickets include - first two rows seating, a complimentary programme, a glass of champagne, a Diana Award #CheerUpCharlie wristband and a meet-and-greet with Charlie.

Please help Charlie to make a difference.To follow the build-up to this exciting event, please follow @CharlieKristens on Twitter and @cheerupcharlie__ on Instagram.You can also follow The Diana Award on Twitter @DianaAward + @AntiBullyingPro and on Instagram @dianaward + @antibullyingpro

TICKET LINK: https://actorschurch.ticketsolve.com/shows/873612837





