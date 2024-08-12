Show of the Week: Save Up to 35% on SHIFTERS at the Duke Of York's Theatre

Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals

Save up to 35% on tickets to Shifters at the Duke Of York's Theatre. Tickets are on sale from £18.

Written by Benedict Lombe (Lava, winner of the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize for Playwriting), directed by Evening Standard Theatre Award winner Lynette Linton (Blues for an Alabama Sky, August in England) and starring Heather Agyepong (School Girls; or, The African Mean Girls Play, Lyric Hammersmith) and Tosin Cole (Supacell, BBC’s Doctor Who).

Shifters is a beautifully intoxicating and relatable reminder of the enduring power of memory and young love.

Dre and Des. Young. Gifted. Black. He stayed. She left.

Years later, Des and Dre come crashing back into each other’s lives, carrying new secrets and old scars. With the clock counting down until Des has to leave again, memories of their teen years collide with their present and they’re forced to question if destiny has brought them back together for a reason.

The production is running at the Duke of York’s Theatre from 12th August – 12th October for a strictly limited 9-week run.

Offers and Validity

Was £22 - Now £18

Was £46 - Now £30

Was £70 - Now £50

Was £93 - Now £65



Valid on all performances Monday to Friday from 12 August 2024 - 07 September 2024.

(Excl. 21 August 2024)

