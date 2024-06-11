Show of the Week: Save Up To 42% on Tickets to SLAVE PLAY at the Noel Coward Theatre

Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals

Save up to 42% on tickets to Slave Play at the Noel Coward Theatre. Tickets are now available from £17.25.

At the MacGregor Plantation the Old South is alive and well. The heat in the air, the cotton fields and the power of the whip. Yet nothing is quite as it appears… or maybe it is.

The iconic, controversial, ground-breaking and most Tony Nominated play of all time comes to London. Fisayo Akinade, James Cusati-Moyer, Kit Harington, Aaron Heffernan, Chalia La Tour, Annie McNamara, Irene Sofia Lucio and Olivia Washington star in Jeremy O. Harris’s extraordinary play about race, identity and sexuality in twenty-first century America. Robert O’Hara directs at the intimate Noël Coward Theatre for a strictly limited and unmissable season.

Was £21 - Now £17.25

Was £37 - Now £25

Was £49 - Now £35

Was £73 - Now £55

Was £97 - Now £65

Valid on all performances Monday to Friday and 06 July 2024 from 01 July 2024 - 27 July 2024 (Excl. Saturday performances except 06 July 2024)

