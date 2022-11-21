Shortlist Announced For Biblio-Buzz 2023, Alexandra Palace's Children's Book Award

Alexandra Palace is joining forces with local libraries, schools and bookshops to inspire a new generation of bookworms by launching Biblio-buzz 2023, the Alexandra Palace Children's Book Award.

As Ally Pally counts down to all the action kicking-off in January 2023, the shortlisted six authors and their amazing books that will inspire a series of literary challenges, workshops and the awards themselves, have been unveiled today.

The shortlist:

Biblio-buzz is aimed at young people aged nine to 12 years old. From January 2023, participants are challenged to read the six shortlisted texts, before voting for their favourite. The initiative will culminate at an award ceremony on Friday 24 March at the Alexandra Palace Theatre, where participants will meet the authors, get their books signed, take part in workshops and Q&As, and find out who the winners are at a very special ceremony.

Mark Civil, Head of Creative Learning at Alexandra Park and Palace Charitable Trust says: "We're delighted to be launching Biblio-buzz 2023 by announcing an unbelievably exciting shortlist of authors, whose books are perfect for young people to discover and develop their interest in the world of books. Starting in January, we'll be working with our Biblio-buzz authors, friends in local libraries and schools across Haringey to set a series of challenges for hundreds of young readers. Biblio-buzz will then culminate in an award ceremony in the beautiful Alexandra Palace Theatre, whose stage has been graced in recent times by renowned authors like JK Rowling, Phillip Pullman, Jacqueline Wilson, Michael Rosen and many more. We can't wait to get going."

This year the official suppliers of Biblio-buzz 2023 are Muswell Hill Children's Bookshop and Pickled Pepper Books who are offering discounted packs of the shortlisted books to schools or individuals who take part in Biblio-buzz.

Further information about Biblio-buzz 2023 is available here.