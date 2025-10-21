Shakespeare's Globe Reveals Lineup of Events and Collaborations for the Winter Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Shakespeare’s Globe has announced additional events running alongside the October – April Season, which features A Midsummer Night’s Dream (15 November – 31 January), Pinocchio (29 November – 4 January), The Tempest (17 January – 12 April), and Deep Azure (7 February – 11 April).





New Shakespeare-inspired cookbook created by the Globe and Sam Bilton available in-store and online from Thursday 23 October.

Bankside Makers Market runs 8 – 9 November 2025, presented by Design LED.

Fuse Theatre presents Macbeth & Banquo by William Grint (after Shakespeare): Work in Progress runs on Sunday 7 December, a reimagining of Shakespeare’s tale performed primarily in BSL with Spoken English voiceover.

Omari Douglas performs a special reading of James Baldwin’s short story Sonny’s Blues in the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse on Sunday 14 December.

Tim Key returns to the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse with Chrimbo Bimbo on Sunday 21 December.

Professor Daisy Fancourt joins Globe Artistic Director Michelle Terry to discuss how the arts influence health and wellbeing on Monday 26 January 2026.

Family events announced for February Half Term include The Tempest, Much Ado About Nothing and Othello workshops for young people.





Shakespeare’s Globe have collaborated with author, historian and broadcaster Sam Bilton, host of the award-winning food history podcast Comfortably Hungry, on a new Shakespeare-inspired Cookbook, Much Ado About Cooking. Published by Welbeck, the book features unseen recipes from the Globe archives alongside new recipes inspired by Shakespeare. A celebration of delicious dishes that capture the spirit of Shakespeare’s literary work and life in the Elizabethan era, Much Ado About Cooking will be available from the Globe shop and online from 23 October, alongside many other festive gifts for Shakespeare lovers.

Bankside Makers Market runs 8 – 9 November 2025, presented by Design LED. This free, two-day celebration of sustainable design brings together independent UK designers, producers and emerging brands, offering homewares, ceramics, condiments, lifestyle products, slow fashion, art and more. Set on Bankside, outside the Globe, the market invites visitors to explore and shop consciously, connecting with the stories and values behind each brand.

Running on Sunday 7 December in the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse, Macbeth & Banquo by William Grint (after Shakespeare): Work in Progress reimagines Shakespeare’s timeless tragedy as an epic story of friendship, ambition, and betrayal. Directed by Harry Jardine with movement direction from Chris Fonseca, this will be performed primarily in BSL with Spoken English voiceover. The play follows two Deaf soldiers whose shared past and unbreakable bond are put to the test as Macbeth’s hunger for power grows. Retaining the political intrigue and supernatural horror of the original, Macbeth & Banquo explores the human cost of ambition, concluding in a heartbreaking final confrontation where love, loyalty, and power collide.

On Sunday 14 December, Omari Douglas (A Little Life, Harold Pinter Theatre; It's A Sin, Channel 4) will perform a special reading of James Baldwin’s profound short story of grief and redemption Sonny’s Blues in the candlelit Sam Wanamaker Playhouse, accompanied by live music. First published in 1957, Sonny’s Blues follows a Harlem schoolteacher confronting his fear and loss after the arrest of his younger brother. Sonny’s Blues sits as a companion piece to Deep Azure by Chadwick Boseman, which receives its UK premiere in the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse early next year. Deep Azure is directed by Tristan Fynn-Aiduenu (For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When the Hue Gets Too Heavy), with music composed by Conrad Murray and John Pfumojena.

On Sunday 21 December, acclaimed poet, actor, and comedian Tim Key brings his festive extravaganza Chrimbo Bimbo to the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse. Following two years of sell-out performances, audiences are once again invited to enjoy an evening of candlelit shambles, featuring poetry, mulled wine, and plenty of Chrimbo cheer, with Christmas jumpers strongly encouraged.

Shakespeare Globe’s conversation series, The Globe Talks, continues with How the Arts and Artists Transform our Health on Monday 26 January 2026 in the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse. Following the publication of her book Art Cure: The Science of How the Arts Transform Our Health, Professor Daisy Fancourt will be in conversation with Globe Artistic Director Michelle Terry, discussing how engagement with the arts can influence health and wellbeing. Professor Fancourt's research explores the life-changing effects of the arts – from supporting brain development to reducing depression, stress and pain, and building resilience against dementia. Together they will consider the role of artists and art organisations in society, and how articulating the arts’ contribution to public health has never been more important. The discussion will include a Q&A and will be BSL interpreted.

Shakespeare’s Globe offers a full programme of school holiday events exploring Shakespeare for all ages. Running throughout October Half Term, a series of interactive Family Workshops for children aged 5-8 and 9-11 and their grown-ups will explore Twelfth Night and The Tempest. On Stage Workshops for The Tempest (12-14 year-olds), Much Ado About Nothing (14-16 year-olds), and Othello (17-19 year-olds) will take place on stage in the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse.

Looking ahead to February Half Term, Shakespeare’s Globe will host Family Workshops on Twelfth Night and Hamlet for children aged 5-8 and 9-11 and their grown-ups. Led by one of the Globe’s highly experienced practitioners, the workshops will delve into Shakespeare’s chaotic and tragic tales through a range of fun activities and games. Designed for young people attending independently, the On Stage Workshop on The Tempest (12-14 year-olds), Much Ado About Nothing (14-16 year olds) and Othello (17-19 year olds), will run across half term. Ideal for those with an interest in drama or literature, the interactive session will use practical drama activities to explore the play’s language, characters, and themes in a supportive environment.