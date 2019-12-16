Search Announced For Young Performers To Star In THE SECRET GARDEN

Lambert Jackson Productions today announce a search to find talented young people to star as Mary Lennox and Colin Craven in their concert performances of The Secret Garden, alongside Lucie Jones, Ramin Karimloo, and Jac Yarrow. The performances will take place at The London Palladium, on Saturday 4 April, 3pm and 7.30pm.

Frances Hodgson Burnett's beloved Victorian classic novel, The Secret Garden, blossoms anew in this enchanting musical by Pulitzer Prize-winner Marsha Norman and Lucy Simon.

Jamie Lambert and Eliza Jackson today said "It is very important to us that we create opportunities for new, emerging talent in this industry. We have had huge success with these competitions for our past shows and we can't wait to see what talented young people we find this time!"

All applicants must enter via video and must be available for rehearsals and performances in London, Monday 30th March to Saturday 4th April 2020. This is a paid opportunity.

To enter:

Please send a one-minute video of you singing a song of your choice in the style of the show, and a short clip of you performing a monologue in a neutral British accent to eliza@lambertjackson.co.uk by Monday 6th January 2020

The Secret Garden Box Office: 020 7087 7755 or https://lwtheatres.co.uk/theatres/the-london-palladium





