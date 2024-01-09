Save up to 56% on BACKSTAIRS BILLY, Starring Penelope Wilton and Luke Evans

The show must close on 27 January!

By: Jan. 09, 2024

POPULAR

Nicole Scherzinger-Led SUNSET BOULEVARD Is Coming to Broadway Photo 1 Nicole Scherzinger-Led SUNSET BOULEVARD Is Coming to Broadway
CRUEL INTENTIONS Leads Our Top Ten Shows for January Photo 2 CRUEL INTENTIONS Leads Our Top Ten Shows for January
Boxing Day Sale: Tickets From £25 for THE LITTLE BIG THINGS Photo 3 Boxing Day Sale: Tickets From £25 for THE LITTLE BIG THINGS
Boxing Day Sale: Tickets From £25 for CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE 90'S MUSICAL Photo 4 Boxing Day Sale: Tickets From £25 for CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE 90'S MUSICAL

Backstairs Billy Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: £36
Cast
Photos
Videos
London Ticket Deals
Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals
Backstairs Billy

Tickets from just £15 for Backstairs Billy

Penelope Wilton (Downton Abbey, Ever Decreasing Circles) and Luke Evans (Beauty and the Beast, Nine Perfect Strangers) star in Marcelo Dos Santos’ hilarious new comedy Backstairs Billy, directed by Tony and Olivier award-winning director Michael Grandage.

Inside Clarence House, The Queen Mother’s receptions are in full swing and the champagne is flowing. Guiding the proceedings is William ‘Billy’ Tallon, holder of the royal corgis and Her Majesty’s loyal servant.
Outside, strikes are bringing the country to its knees and Britain is on the verge of changing seismically under Margaret Thatcher. These two worlds are about to collide with dizzying consequences… Book your royal appointment today.

Was £34 - Now £15
Was £66 - Now £35
Was £90 - Now £50

Valid on all performances Monday - Friday evening from 08 January 2024 - 26 January 2024.
(Excl. Satuday performances and midweek matinees)




RELATED STORIES

1
Review Roundup: BACKSTAIRS BILLY, Starring Penelope Wilton and Luke Evans Photo
Review Roundup: BACKSTAIRS BILLY, Starring Penelope Wilton and Luke Evans

Michael Grandage Company just celebrated opening night of Marcelo Dos Santos’ new comedy Backstairs Billy which looks at a pivotal moment in the 50 year relationship between the Queen Mother and her loyal servant William “Billy” Tallon. Michael Grandage directs Penelope Wilton as the Queen Mother and Luke Evans as Billy.

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... Aliya Al-Hassan">(read more about this author)

Appeal Launched for Lost Gilbert and Sullivan Opera ScoreAppeal Launched for Lost Gilbert and Sullivan Opera Score
MRS. DOUBTFIRE Extends Booking Until February 2025MRS. DOUBTFIRE Extends Booking Until February 2025
RSC Announces National Tour of ROMEO AND JULIETRSC Announces National Tour of ROMEO AND JULIET
Southbank Sinfonia Announces Spring/Summer Season at St John's Smith SquareSouthbank Sinfonia Announces Spring/Summer Season at St John's Smith Square

Videos

Royal Opera House Taking Registrations For Create Day 2024 Video
Royal Opera House Taking Registrations For Create Day 2024
Watch a Sneak Peek of the West End Return of THE UNFRIEND Video
Watch a Sneak Peek of the West End Return of THE UNFRIEND
Inside Rehearsal For HADESTOWN in the West End Video
Inside Rehearsal For HADESTOWN in the West End
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
ALADDIN
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
& JULIET

Recommended For You