Save up to 39% on THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE

Aug. 5, 2022  
Save up to 39% on tickets for The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe

A major new production of CS Lewis' classic tale comes to the West End this summer.

Step through the wardrobe into the magical kingdom of Narnia for the most mystical of adventures in a faraway land. Join Lucy, Edmund, Susan and Peter as they wave goodbye to wartime Britain and say hello to a talking Faun, an unforgettable Lion and the coldest, cruellest White Witch.

Voted the nations favourite novel, The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe now comes to the stage starring Samantha Womack as the White Witch and is guaranteed to delight audiences of all ages.

Tickets from £18

Offer Details:

Save up to 39%

Band A: Was £89.50/£79.50 - Now £55

Valid on all performances from 1 September to 2 October 2022

Book by 21 August 2022




