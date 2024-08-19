News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Save Up to 68% on A NIGHT WITH JANIS JOPLIN at the Peacock Theatre

Tickets are available from £15!

Aug. 19, 2024
Save Up to 68% on A NIGHT WITH JANIS JOPLIN at the Peacock Theatre Image
Save up to 68% on A Night With Janis Joplin at the Peacock Theatre. Tickets are available from £15!

Starring Mary Bridget Davies as Janis, this multi award-winning show is an extraordinary musical journey paying homage to Janis Joplin and her biggest musical influences.

Like a comet that burns far too brightly to last, Janis Joplin exploded onto the music scene in 1967 and, almost overnight, became the queen of rock & roll. The unmistakable voice, filled with raw emotion and tinged with Southern Comfort, made her a must-see headliner from Monterey to Woodstock.

Fuelled by such unforgettable songs as “Me and Bobby McGee,” “Piece of My Heart”, “Mercedes Benz”, “Cry Baby” and “Summertime”, a remarkable cast and breakout performances. A Night with Janis Joplin, written and directed by Randy Johnson, is a musical journey celebrating Janis and her biggest musical influences—icons like Aretha Franklin, Etta James, Odetta, Nina Simone and Bessie Smith, who inspired one of rock ‘n roll’s greatest legends.

A Night with Janis Joplin launched in 2011, touring successfully for 2 years and breaking box office records. In October 2013, it opened on Broadway to rave reviews and has continued touring in US ever since. The show also had a successful run in Japan in 2022. Mary Bridget Davies who plays the role of Janis Joplin, received a Tony Award® nomination for Best Lead Actress in a Musical. Directed by Randy Johnson, with choreography by Patricia Wilcox, and casting by Anne Vosser.

Offers and Validity

August Peak
Was £46 - Now £15
Was £60 - Now £25
Was £78 - Now £35
Was £102 - Now £45

August Off Peak
Was £46 - Now £15
Was £60 - Now £25
Was £78 - Now £35
Was £90 - Now £45

September Peak
Was £46 - Now £15
Was £60 - Now £25
Was £78 - Now £35
Was £102 - Now £45

September Off Peak
Was £46 - Now £15
Was £60 - Now £25
Was £78 - Now £35
Was £90 - Now £45

Valid on all performances from 21 August 2024 - 14 September 2024.




