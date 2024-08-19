Save Up to 50% on THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG at the Duchess Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Save up to 50% on tickets to The Play That Goes Wrong at the Duchess Theatre. Tickets are available from £15.

Mischief’s award-winning production THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG crashes into its ninth chaotic year in the West End at the Duchess Theatre.

You all know the classic whodunnit story, there has been a murder at a country manor and an inspector is set on the case to find who the culprit is. However, when this plot is given to the accident-prone thespians at The Cornley Drama Society, everything that can go wrong… does!

The actors and crew battle against all odds to make it through to their final curtain call, with hilarious consequences! Do you ever find out who murdered Charles Haversham? You’ll have to see for yourself!

Experience total mayhem and enjoy the perfect slice of escapist comedy, guaranteed to leave you aching with laughter.

Offers and Validity

Off Peak

Was £30 - Now £15

Was £54 - Now £25

Was £66 - Now £35

Was £81 - Now £45

Was £99 - Now £55

Peak

Was £24 - Now £15

Was £30 - Now £15

Was £48 - Now £25

Was £60 - Now £35

Was £72 - Now £45

Was £87 - Now £55

Was £105 - Now £65



Valid on all performances Tuesday to Friday and Sunday from 03 September 2024 - 17 October 2024.

(Excl. all Saturday performances)

