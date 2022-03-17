Save 47% On Tickets To THE GREAT GATSBY

Click Here for More Articles on London Ticket Deals

Welcome back to the Roaring Twenties! Jay Gatsby invites you to one of his infamous parties. The champagne flows and as the drama unfolds the man himself will be the perfect host. As invites go, this is the hottest ticket in town.

A hedonistic world of red hot rhythms, bootleg liquor and pure jazz age self-indulgence awaits. Dress to the nines and immerse yourself in this heart-racing adaption of F Scott Fitzgerald's seminal tale.

Immersive Everywhere, led by Olivier Award-winning producers Louis Hartshorn & Brian Hook, have brought back London's longest running immersive theatrical production. The Great Gatsby, directed by Alexander Wright, has reopened in the heart of the West End following all current government guidelines and Covid safety measures.

Save 47% on The Great Gatsby tickets

Wednesday/Thursday Eve: Was £38 - Now £20

Friday Eve: Was £48 - Now £30

Saturday Mat: Was £38 - Now £20

Saturday Eve: Was £58 - Now £40

Sunday Eve: Was £38 - Now £20

Valid on all performances from 17 March to 1 May 2022.

Book by Date: 20 March 2022