Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
London Ticket Deals
Click Here for More Articles on London Ticket Deals

Save 47% On Tickets To THE GREAT GATSBY

pixeltracker

The hit show is playing at Immersive LDN

Mar. 17, 2022  
The Great Gatsby

Welcome back to the Roaring Twenties! Jay Gatsby invites you to one of his infamous parties. The champagne flows and as the drama unfolds the man himself will be the perfect host. As invites go, this is the hottest ticket in town.

A hedonistic world of red hot rhythms, bootleg liquor and pure jazz age self-indulgence awaits. Dress to the nines and immerse yourself in this heart-racing adaption of F Scott Fitzgerald's seminal tale.

Immersive Everywhere, led by Olivier Award-winning producers Louis Hartshorn & Brian Hook, have brought back London's longest running immersive theatrical production. The Great Gatsby, directed by Alexander Wright, has reopened in the heart of the West End following all current government guidelines and Covid safety measures.

Save 47% on The Great Gatsby tickets

Wednesday/Thursday Eve: Was £38 - Now £20
Friday Eve: Was £48 - Now £30
Saturday Mat: Was £38 - Now £20
Saturday Eve: Was £58 - Now £40
Sunday Eve: Was £38 - Now £20

Valid on all performances from 17 March to 1 May 2022.
Book by Date: 20 March 2022


Get the best prices on tickets to The Great Gatsby - click here.


Related Articles

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Prom Dance With You Pom Beanie
Prom Dance With You Pom Beanie
Anastasia Paris Key Heart Necklace
Anastasia Paris Key Heart Necklace
Wicked Defy Gravity Vertical Bar Necklace
Wicked Defy Gravity Vertical Bar Necklace

From This Author - Marianka Swain