Sasha Regan Makes West End Theatre Accessible for All With £25 Tickets to THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE

Contemplating the need for families and friends to see affordable West End theatre, award-winning director and theatre owner Sasha Regan, has decided to slash ticket prices. For this weekend only there is a £25 ticket offer on all seats to Sasha's award-winning all-male take on Gilbert & Sullivan's THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE at the Palace Theatre, Shaftesbury Avenue. The offer will run until Sunday 6th December at midnight.

"It's vital that those with children, those who need to get out and do something this year have the chance to experience live theatre," explains Sasha. "We all remember going to the local panto or seeing a show at Christmas. What a shame if families don't feel they can afford this magic after what has been a tough year. I want to make sure that everyone has the chance to see a live West End show in one of the oldest, grandest theatres in London and sit in good seats. Theatre brings joy and changes lives and there's nothing more important right now after this horrible year than offering that chance to everyone." Sasha's offer applies to all seats.

The pop up £25 ticket rate to Sasha Regan's all-male take on Gilbert & Sullivan's THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE at the Palace Theatre will run until midnight on Sunday 6th December. Just quote POP25 in the promo code box when booking online.

Tickets are likely to sell faster than you can say "Ahoy shipmates!" Don't miss out!

Packed with comedy, romance, clumsy policemen, bonkers adventures and an abundance of men in bonnets and petticoats, it's just the tonic to put an end to lockdown gloom!

A joyous and much needed escape for families and friends. Book your offer tickets today!

Runs on Saturday 12th December and Sunday 13th December

The Palace Theatre, 113 Shaftesbury Avenue, London W1D 5AY

Tickets online: https://www.nimaxtheatres.com/shows/pirates-of-penzance/ TICKET OFFER PROMO CODE: POP25Box Office: 0330 333 4813

Performance Time: 7:00pmRunning time: 2 hours including an interval

Creatives:Director and Co-Producer - Sasha ReganChoreographer - Lizzi Gee Designer - Robyn Wilson-OwenMusical Director - Richard Baker Associate Choreographer - Lee GreenawayLighting Design - Ben BullCasting - Adam Braham CastingMarketing and Public Relations - Fiona LockleyCo-produced by Ben De Wynter

Shows View More UK / West End Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You