Sasha Regan Makes West End Theatre Accessible for All With £25 Tickets to THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE
The offer will run until Sunday 6th December at midnight.
Contemplating the need for families and friends to see affordable West End theatre, award-winning director and theatre owner Sasha Regan, has decided to slash ticket prices. For this weekend only there is a £25 ticket offer on all seats to Sasha's award-winning all-male take on Gilbert & Sullivan's THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE at the Palace Theatre, Shaftesbury Avenue. The offer will run until Sunday 6th December at midnight."It's vital that those with children, those who need to get out and do something this year have the chance to experience live theatre," explains Sasha. "We all remember going to the local panto or seeing a show at Christmas. What a shame if families don't feel they can afford this magic after what has been a tough year. I want to make sure that everyone has the chance to see a live West End show in one of the oldest, grandest theatres in London and sit in good seats. Theatre brings joy and changes lives and there's nothing more important right now after this horrible year than offering that chance to everyone." Sasha's offer applies to all seats.
The pop up £25 ticket rate to Sasha Regan's all-male take on Gilbert & Sullivan's THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE at the Palace Theatre will run until midnight on Sunday 6th December. Just quote POP25 in the promo code box when booking online.
Tickets are likely to sell faster than you can say "Ahoy shipmates!" Don't miss out!
Packed with comedy, romance, clumsy policemen, bonkers adventures and an abundance of men in bonnets and petticoats, it's just the tonic to put an end to lockdown gloom!A joyous and much needed escape for families and friends. Book your offer tickets today! Runs on Saturday 12th December and Sunday 13th December The Palace Theatre, 113 Shaftesbury Avenue, London W1D 5AY Tickets online: https://www.nimaxtheatres.com/shows/pirates-of-penzance/
TICKET OFFER PROMO CODE: POP25
Box Office: 0330 333 4813 Performance Time: 7:00pm
Running time: 2 hours including an interval Cast: Oliver Savile; Alan Richardson; David McKechnie; Michael Burgen; Leon Craig; Lee Greenaway; Benjamin Vivian-Jones; Daniel Miles; Jamie Chidzey; Joel Elferink; Tom Duern; Matthew Facchino; Dominic Harbison; Tom Senior; Richard Russell Edwards; Sam Kipling; Marc Akinfolarin. Creatives:
Director and Co-Producer - Sasha Regan
Choreographer - Lizzi Gee
Designer - Robyn Wilson-Owen
Musical Director - Richard Baker
Associate Choreographer - Lee Greenaway
Lighting Design - Ben Bull
Casting - Adam Braham Casting
Marketing and Public Relations - Fiona Lockley
Co-produced by Ben De Wynter