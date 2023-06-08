Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick Will Bring PLAZA SUITE to the West End

Performances will run at the Savoy Theatre from 15 January to 31 March 2024.

Jun. 08, 2023

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick Will Bring PLAZA SUITE to the West End

Following a sell-out Broadway run, two-time Tony Award winner Matthew Broderick and two-time Emmy Award winner Sarah Jessica Parker, will lead the cast in the West End transfer of Neil Simon's hit comedy PLAZA SUITE. Directed by Tony Award winner John Benjamin Hickey, PLAZA SUITE will play a strictly limited season at the Savoy Theatre from 15 January to 31 March 2024 with tickets on sale in September 2023. Sign up for access to tickets before anyone else at Click Here

Matthew Broderick returns to the West End stage following his acclaimed run in The Starry Messenger in 2019. PLAZA SUITE will mark Sarah Jessica Parker's West End debut.

In New York, PLAZA SUITE became the must-have ticket for Broadway audiences. The production played to sold-out houses and shattered multiple box-office records at the Hudson Theatre, becoming the third-highest grossing play revival in Broadway history during its limited 19-week engagement.

In PLAZA SUITE, these two world-class actors play three different couples in one famous hotel room. Matthew Broderick plays Sam Nash/Jesse Kiplinger/Roy Hubley and Sarah Jessica Parker plays Karen Nash/Muriel Tate/Norma Hubley.

Karen and Sam are a long-married pair whose relationship may be headed for an early checkout. Muriel and Jesse are former high school sweethearts who seem destined for an extended stay. And Norma and Roy are the mother and father of the bride, ready to celebrate their daughter's nuptials – if only they can get her out of the bathroom.

The creative team includes two-time Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty (set design), Tony Award winner Jane Greenwood (costume design), five-time Tony Award winner Brian MacDevitt (lighting design), Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer (sound design), Tony Award winner Marc Shaiman (incidental music), and Jim Carnahan (casting director).

PLAZA SUITE is produced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, Gavin Kalin Productions, Hal Luftig, with James L. Nederlander, Douglas L. Meyer, Elizabeth Armstrong, Hunter Arnold, Caitlin Clements, Eilene Davidson Productions, Jeffrey Finn, Terry Schnuck, Smith and Brant Theatricals, Sherry and Kirk Wright, and Mike Isaacson.




