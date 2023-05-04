SUPERGIRLY Returns to London's Museum Of Comedy

SuperGirly: Back to the Noughty 90's is ready to hit you baby one more time. In an all-out assault on the world of pop, that will have you screaming, laughing and wincing simultaneously. SuperGirly pushes the boundaries - PPush it real good and will change the way you listen to pop music forever! This brand-new show, the first from SuperGirly in over 20 years, comes to the Museum of Comedy for 7 nights from 5th - 15th July.

Ahh the 90's when no one knew what gluten intolerance was and the only thing we worried about was if Mr Blobby was going to be the Christmas No 1. Northern line, A1, Lolly, no these aren't names of motorways and delicious treats, they are just some of the forgotten bubble-gum pop we chewed up and spat out. Now SuperGirly with her wicked vocals and semi dodgy memory is going to step back in time for a musical poke at an era of Girl Power, Boy bands, and Ice Ice baby. A time we learnt the life changing lesson, that if you wanna be my lover, you got get with my friends.

A self-confessed, self-crowned "Princess of Pop Parodies", SuperGirly puts herself on the elite A-list of celebrities. Now if like SuperGirly, you have never gotten over the trauma of Gerri leaving the Spice Girls, really were on team Britney and not Christina, then it's time to pop on your Hammer pants, wear your power suit without a shirt, and grab your nearest feather boa, because Backstreets back alright? So get ready to Zigga zay ah.

Not for the faint hearted, SuperGirly ensures no star is safe from her killer vocals, outrageous lyrics, and razor-sharp wit. She takes on some of pop music's biggest stars, with hysterical digs at the likes of Madonna, Spice Girls, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Celine Dion, All Saints... and what she does to Cher, can only be described as pure justice.

SuperGirly will take the audience on an all-singing, all-dancing ride of laughs and emo0ons, making them feel like they are ge g an intimate look into her mad world, and, just when the audience feels safest, she likes to get amongst them, even inviting audience members to join her on stage. This is a place where anything can happen... and usually does.

An hilarious poke at the business of "SHOW", there are plenty of huge laughs for everybody. If you LIKE pop music, you will LOVE this show; if you HATE pop music, you will LOVE this show, so, if you can't tell the difference between a Steps and an S-Club 7, you will be laughing so hard you won't care.

Lulu is known to many as the politically incorrect Aunt Cassandra in Rebel Wilson's SBS series "Bogan Pride", but long before this, she had made her mark on the international stage as "SuperGirly", taking the UK comedy scene by storm. Following sell-out shows on the West End, Edinburgh Festival and a UK tour, Lulu supported Elton John on the Australian leg of his 2002 World Tour and performed at the invitation-only "Just for Laughs" at the Montreal Comedy Fes0val, before landing her own BBC sitcom, "SuperGirly".

At Elton John's private "The Tiara Ball" party, Lulu performed for stars including Mick Jagger, Jerry Hall, The Spice Girls, Catherine Zeta Jones and Michael Douglas. She has also performed exclusively for Madonna, Bob Geldof, Queen, Dolce & Gabanna and Bananarama.Other fans of her work include Jennifer Saunders, Ade Edmondson and Boy George. Lulu's show 'SuperGirly' quickly became a requested show for private celebrity parties.

Lulu McClatchy is one of Australia's most versatile actresses. She had a cameo role in the star-studded feature film, The Very Excellent Mr Dundee, along side Paul Hogan, Olivia Newton John, John Cleese and Chevvy Chase. Lulu was also very proud to be included in Shane Jacobson's hit movie "That's not my Dog" as one of 30 top comedians including Paul Hogan, Jimeoin, Fiona O'Loughlin and Michaela Banas. Lulu starred in the Tropfest winning 2018 movie "Two Piece" directed By Greta Nash and "The Sunset Six", "Aquamarine", "6 Plots" and "Not Suitable for Children", the award-winning short film "Auditioning Fanny", which she won a Maverick Movie award 'Best Female Performance'. She has also appeared in "Neighbours, "Spicks & Specks", "Offspring" and "House Husbands".

Her most recent stage Production was Prince Moo's hilarious play Calendar Girls, in which she received raved reviews playing 'Ruth'. Lulu has also toured the musical productions around Australia of, Waist Watchers The Musical and Price Moo's productions of Avenue Q playing Mrs T and the Bad Idea Bears. She is currently in development for a feature film she has written and is co-producing with Stronghold pictures in the UK.