STEREOPHONIC Extends West End Run

Stereophonic has extended its run until 22 November at the Duke of York's Theatre. The show plugs you into the electric atmosphere as one up-and-coming rock band record the album that could propel them to superstardom. Amid a powder keg of drugs, booze and jealousy, songs come together, and relationships fall apart. The mics are on, the tapes are rolling, but will this band break through, break down, or break up…

Written by David Adjmi, directed by Daniel Aukin, and featuring original music by Will Butler, formerly of Arcade Fire, this ‘fine-grained audacious work' (The Standard) grants you intimate fly-on-the-wall access to the discord and disharmony of the creative process.

Portraying an ambitious rock band struggling to record their new album are: Zachary Hart as Reg the bass player, Lucy Karczewski as Diana the charismatic lead singer, Jack Riddiford as Peter the guitarist and Nia Towle as Holly, the keys player.

They are joined by Andrew R. Butler and Eli Gelb as sound engineers Charlie and Grover, and Chris Stack as Simon the drummer, all of whom are reprising their roles from the acclaimed Broadway production.

Understudies include Sam Denia (Reg, Charlie, Grover), Rima Georges (Holly), Lucy Gray (Diana) and Steve Shirley (Simon and Peter).

Stereophonic originally had its World Premiere at Playwrights Horizons before transferring to Broadway on 3 April 2024. The hit play will also embark on a US tour from October 2025.

The Stereophonic creative team includes David Zinn (scenic designer), Enver Chakartash (Costume Designer), Jiyoun Chang (lighting designer), Will Butler and Justin Craig (Orchestrations), Ryan Rumery (sound designer), Justin Craig (music director) and Robert Pickens & Katie Gell (hair & wig design). UK Casting is by Julia Horan CDG with US Casting by Alaine Alldaffer CSA, Lisa Donadio and Taylor Williams CSA.

Stereophonic is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Sue Wagner, John Johnson, Seaview, Linden Productions and Ashley Melone & Nick Mills, and Playwrights Horizons: Adam Greenfield, Leslie Marcus and Carol Fishman.

Andrew R. Butler, Eli Gelb and Chris Stack are appearing with the support of Equity UK incorporating the Variety Artistes' Federation, pursuant to an exchange program between American Equity and Equity UK.