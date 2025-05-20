STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS in Concert Comes to The Royal Albert Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Royal Albert Hall will be giving the Films in Concert treatment to one of the Star Wars sequels for the first time, with a screening of Star Wars: The Force Awakens in Concert. The film's GRAMMY-Award winning score will be performed by the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra, conducted by Ludwig Wicki, on Saturday 15 November 2025.

Matthew Todd, Director of Programming at the Royal Albert Hall, said: “It's always a thrill for us to be able to present films from the iconic Star Wars franchise, and we're particularly excited to be presenting one of the sequel films for the first time. These films, and indeed all of John Williams' work, are consistently our most-requested titles for Films in Concert, so we can't wait to bring another one of his groundbreaking scores back to our stage.”

Since the release of the first Star Wars movie over 45 years ago, the Star Wars saga has had a seismic impact on both cinema and culture, inspiring audiences around the world with its mythic storytelling, captivating characters, groundbreaking special effects and iconic musical scores composed by Williams.

Thirty years since the destruction of the second Death Star, the sinister First Order, commanded by the mysterious Snoke and apprentice Kylo Ren, rise from the ashes of the Empire. The Resistance, led by General Leia Organa, attempts to thwart the First Order's threat, but they're desperate for help. Rey, a desert scavenger, and Finn, an ex-stormtrooper, find themselves joining forces with Han Solo and Chewbacca in a perilous mission to return a BB-unit droid back to the Resistance with a map to Luke Skywalker.

Films in Concert launched in 2009, building on the Hall's history as a place to experience cinema with live musical accompaniment during the silent film era. In the past 16 years, it has curated a programme of beloved films whose unforgettable scores have been performed by the likes of the London Symphony Orchestra, the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, and Chineke! Orchestra.

Titles have ranged from vibrant musicals (Singin' in the Rain, West Side Story) to canonical classics (Breakfast at Tiffany's, The Godfather) and contemporary blockbusters (Interstellar, Skyfall). The premiere of Jurassic Park in Concert broke all box-office records, selling out its 20,000 tickets in just 24 hours. Creatives who've appeared at the shows have included stars Tom Cruise (Top Gun: Maverick), Sigourney Weaver (Aliens) and Andy Serkis (The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring), directors James Cameron (Titanic) and Sir Sam Mendes (Skyfall), and composer David Arnold (Casino Royale).

Other upcoming Films in Concert include Top Gun: Maverick, How to Train Your Dragon, Back to the Future and Home Alone. The Hall recently announced The Lord of the Rings Weekenders in 2026, in a UK-first for fans.

Pre-sale for Royal Albert Hall Friends & Patrons at 10AM on Thursday 22 May. General sale at at 10AM on Friday 23 May.

Comments

