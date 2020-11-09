SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD Transfers To Vaudeville Theatre For a Limited Five-Week Run

The strictly limited run is from 9 February, with previews from 5 February, running until 7 March.

Jason Robert Brown's Songs For a New World will transfer to the Vaudeville Theatre for a strictly limited run from 9 February, with previews from 5 February, running until 7 March. This comes after the huge success of the production at The London Palladium in early October, where it was the first new musical to be staged in the West End since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Séimí Campbell directs David Hunter (Man 2), Rachel John (Woman 1), Cedric Neal (Man 1), Rachel Tucker (Woman 2) and Shem Omari James (Featured Role), who all reprise their roles from the London Palladium production. With musical direction by Josh Winstone, musical supervision by Adam Hoskins, lighting design by Jack Knowles, sound design by Jonny Dickie of Robins Audio and design consultancy by Madeleine Girling.

Jamie Lambert and Eliza Jackson, CEO and Creative Director of Lambert Jackson Productions, today said, "This show garnered a huge amount of critical acclaim when it played the London Palladium in early October, and we are hugely grateful to the brilliant team at Nimax for working with us to bring this phenomenal production to the Vaudeville. The show reflects so brilliantly all that is happening in our world right now, whilst also providing hope and light in a time where so many theatre fans are feeling the effect that the pandemic has had on our industry. We can't wait for more people to see this production in all its glory in a West End run."

It's about one moment. It's about hitting the wall and having to make a choice... or take a stand... or turn around and go back. These are the stories and characters of today, the Songs for a New World. The first musical from Tony Award winner, Jason Robert Brown, this moving collection of powerful songs examines life, love and the choices that we make.

Songs For A New World transports audiences through time and space to meet a startling array of characters - every one of them so different, but all representing our world today and our hopes for a new world... a better world.

Shows View More UK / West End Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You