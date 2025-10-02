 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

SINDERELLA London’s Naughtiest Adult Panto, To Play Scala This Christmas

The adults-only pantomime will run December 19, 2025 – January 11, 2026, at Scala London.

By: Oct. 02, 2025
SINDERELLA London’s Naughtiest Adult Panto, To Play Scala This Christmas Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Following last year’s sold-out Snow White, The Entertainment Providers return with a brand-new adults-only pantomime, Sinderella, playing a limited run at Scala London from December 19, 2025, through January 11, 2026.

Written and directed by Simon Gross, Sinderella reimagines the classic fairy tale with raucous humor, outrageous double entendres, and plenty of audience participation. The show features party anthems including “Dancing Queen,” “Electric Dreams,” “It’s Raining Men,” “Like a Virgin,” and “Never Gonna Give You Up,” creating a pop-powered night of festive fun.

The cast will be led by drag performer Regina Sparkles as Sinderella, with Simon Gross and Gerrald Woodward as the Ugly Sisters, Kevin Mornas as Prince Donkey Dick, and Ronan Evan Johnson and Frankie Duncan as Dandini.

The show will be produced by Scala London and Simon Gross.

Listings Information

Venue: Scala London, 275 Pentonville Road, London N1 9NL
Dates: December 19, 2025 – January 11, 2026
Times: Vary by performance – check box office for details
Running Time: 2 hours 15 minutes, including interval
Booking: ticketsource.co.uk/theentertainmentproviders
Nearest Tube/Overground: King’s Cross / Euston
Age Restriction: Over 18s only




Need more UK / West End Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Aladdin
83 ratings

Aladdin
The Lion King
83 ratings

The Lion King
Hell's Kitchen
60 ratings

Hell's Kitchen
Oh, Mary!
94 ratings

Oh, Mary!

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos