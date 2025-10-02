SINDERELLA London’s Naughtiest Adult Panto, To Play Scala This Christmas

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following last year’s sold-out Snow White, The Entertainment Providers return with a brand-new adults-only pantomime, Sinderella, playing a limited run at Scala London from December 19, 2025, through January 11, 2026.

Written and directed by Simon Gross, Sinderella reimagines the classic fairy tale with raucous humor, outrageous double entendres, and plenty of audience participation. The show features party anthems including “Dancing Queen,” “Electric Dreams,” “It’s Raining Men,” “Like a Virgin,” and “Never Gonna Give You Up,” creating a pop-powered night of festive fun.

The cast will be led by drag performer Regina Sparkles as Sinderella, with Simon Gross and Gerrald Woodward as the Ugly Sisters, Kevin Mornas as Prince Donkey Dick, and Ronan Evan Johnson and Frankie Duncan as Dandini.

The show will be produced by Scala London and Simon Gross.

Listings Information

Venue: Scala London, 275 Pentonville Road, London N1 9NL

Dates: December 19, 2025 – January 11, 2026

Times: Vary by performance – check box office for details

Running Time: 2 hours 15 minutes, including interval

Booking: ticketsource.co.uk/theentertainmentproviders

Nearest Tube/Overground: King’s Cross / Euston

Age Restriction: Over 18s only