Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SCOOTERS, SHOOTERS, AND SHOTTAS: A CURIOUS TALE is Presented by The Gate Theatre

The performance is on Wednesday 19th April 2023, 6.30pm.

Mar. 29, 2023  
SCOOTERS, SHOOTERS, AND SHOTTAS: A CURIOUS TALE is Presented by The Gate Theatre

Platforming the untold experiences of marginalised voices, Gate Theatre will host the launch of Scooters, Shooters and Shottas: a Curious tale, a new audio drama that highlights the lives of young black queer communities.

This new podcast showcases hidden street-level experiences and addresses vital themes of race, class and sexuality in an energetic and engaging drama. Directed by multi-award winning Rikki Beadle-Blair (MBE), a gay man of Jamaican descent and lifelong Londoner, and informed by co-creator Urbain Hayo's personal experiences of growing up as a Rwandan refugee and having to hide his sexuality, the launch will present excerpts of the audio drama before engaging in a lively panel of key creatives. This event will engage and inspire audiences in a timely discussion about making art against the odds, overcoming discrimination, and facilitate a community conversation about homophobia in the Black community, and the barriers faced by outsiders everywhere.

Set on a racially diverse council estate in South London, Scooters, Shooters and Shottas: a Curious tale follows the rowdy antics of a group of raucous Black queer outsiders with dreams of breaking big as grime artists. The audio drama explores masculinity, stigma around homosexuality in the Black community, and the struggle to pursue creative endeavours, as well as the socio-economic challenges faced by the black queer community in London. Written and co-created by multi-award-winning author and screen and stage writer John R. Gordon (Noah's Arc, Logo TV; Noah's Arc: Jumping the Broom, GLAAD Best (limited release) Feature Award and nominated for NAACP Image Award) and joined by a fantastic cast of black/mixed race and queer artists, Scooters, Shooters and Shottas platforms a significant contribution to Black queer drama to present the different lives of transgressive urban characters.

In a Sex Education meets Top Boy style audio drama, the piece gives a voice to under-represented queer people of colour. Reflecting an honest and well-rounded insight into club culture, the drama fosters discussions about racism, homelessness, homophobia and other issues faced by the black LGBTQ+ community, which are further facilitated for in the panel.

The panel will feature Rikki Beadle-Blair MBE (director/producer), John R Gordon (scriptwriter/producer, concept co-creator) and Urban Wolf (star, producer, concept co-creator). They will be joined by co-stars Dior Clarke and Curtis Brown, and also sound designer Kayode/Kayodeine Gomez.

Co-creator Urbain Hayo says, Our goal was to make an exciting audio drama, thrilling listeners with something bitingly authentic and joyously larger than life. Scooters, Shooter and Shottas introduces feisty Black queer roadman trio, Kola, Ranksy and Bunni Boi, in a hair-raising, hilarious tale of drug deals gone wrong and mad moped chases. We plan to use the podcast format, which is effective, affordable and highly accessible, to tell further tales from the queer endz under the Curious umbrella.

Scooters, Shooters and Shottas: a Curious tale is a Team Angelica/TheArtMachine co-production Supported by Arts Council England.



THE PEARL FISHERS and REQUIEM Lead Opera Norths Spring Season Photo
THE PEARL FISHERS and REQUIEM Lead Opera North's Spring Season
Opera North's season for Spring 2023 includes two new productions exploring loss, memory and renewal: Bizet's The Pearl Fishers and a contemporary dance staging of Mozart's Requiem paired with After Tears, a new commission by South African composer Neo Muyanga. 
New Play 5 YEARS Comes to Scarboroughs Stephen Joseph Theatre Photo
New Play 5 YEARS Comes to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre
Would you trade five years of your life for the perfect body? A brand-new play coming to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre next month asks audiences this question and tells the story of one woman who is prepared to do just that.
Joy Productions Enter Five Year Partnership With The Newly Refurbished Broadway Theatre to Photo
Joy Productions Enter Five Year Partnership With The Newly Refurbished Broadway Theatre to Stage The Annual Pantomime
Newly formed production company, Joy Productions, led by producer Julie Clare and co-producer Chuchu Nwagu have entered into a five-year partnership with the newly refurbished Grade II listed Broadway in Catford to programme their annual pantomime for the coming five years.
Claire Cunninghams THANK YOU VERY MUCH Will Embark on Tour Photo
Claire Cunningham's THANK YOU VERY MUCH Will Embark on Tour
National Theatre of Scotland and Manchester International Festival (MIF) in association with Claire Cunningham Projects and Kunstenfestivaldesarts have announced the return of pioneering artist Claire Cunningham’s award-winning contemporary dance performance Thank You Very Much, which pulls back the curtain on the glittering world of the tribute artist.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look at Sebastien Torkia, Sally Ann Triplett & More in BERLUSCONI A NEW MUSICALPhotos: First Look at Sebastien Torkia, Sally Ann Triplett & More in BERLUSCONI A NEW MUSICAL
March 28, 2023

Get a first look at photos of BERLUSCONI A NEW MUSICAL at Southwark Playhouse Elephant.
Further Details Set For the Next Season of the Takeover at the King's Head TheatreFurther Details Set For the Next Season of the Takeover at the King's Head Theatre
March 28, 2023

The King's Head Theatre has announced further details of A QUEER INTERROGATION, the second season of the Takeover, curated by Guest Artistic Director Tom Ratcliffe, playing at the iconic Islington pub theatre 19 April – 14 May.
The ENO Presents Górecki's Critical Sensation SYMPHONY OF SORROWFUL SONGThe ENO Presents Górecki's Critical Sensation SYMPHONY OF SORROWFUL SONG
March 28, 2023

This April, closing the main stage season at the London Coliseum, the English National Opera (ENO) presents Henryk Górecki's Symphony of Sorrowful Songs, the iconic poetic meditation on motherhood and loss.
2.22 - A GHOST STORY Will Transfer to The Apollo Theatre, Beginning In May2.22 - A GHOST STORY Will Transfer to The Apollo Theatre, Beginning In May
March 28, 2023

The critically acclaimed, smash hit, supernatural thriller 2:22 - A Ghost Story will transfer theatres for a record-breaking 5th time  - and its sixth season - to The Apollo Theatre, where it will play a 18 week season beginning on 14 May 2023.
Further Casting Set For THE TIME TRAVELLER'S WIFE: THE MUSICAL in the West EndFurther Casting Set For THE TIME TRAVELLER'S WIFE: THE MUSICAL in the West End
March 28, 2023

Joining the previously announced David Hunter (Henry) and Joanna Woodward (Clare) in the West End cast of The Time Traveller's Wife: The Musical will be Tim Mahendran as Gomez, Hiba Elchikhe as Charisse and Ross Dawes as Henry's Dad. 
share