Richard Jones' Production of Saint-Saëns' SAMSON ET DALILA Becomes 60th Production to Feature on ROH Stream

The Royal Opera House has announced that Richard Jones' epic 2022 production of Camille Saint-Saëns' operatic masterpiece Samson et Dalila is available on Royal Opera House Stream - the 60th production to be included since it launched last year.

Conductor Antonio Pappano leads a spectacular international cast that includes SeokJong Baek, who made his ROH debut as Samson, alongside the magnificent Elīna Garanča in the role of Dalila.

Exploring the fundamental tension between piety and materialism, this production features ingeniously shifting sets designed by Hyemi Shin, and vibrant costumes by Nicky Gillibrand.

All Royal Opera House Stream productions come complete with extra wraparound material - interviews, masterclasses, rehearsal footage and more - giving audiences a unique behind the scenes insight into one of the world's leading theatres. Royal Opera House Stream currently hosts over 60 stunning works from The Royal Ballet and The Royal Opera.

