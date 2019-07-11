Rialto Chatter: Will The Stage Adaptation of LIFE OF PI Head To The West End?

According to the Daily Mail, talks are underway to transfer the acclaimed stage adaptation of Life of Pi to the West End.

According to the report, the producers of the production are in early negotiations to transfer the play to a yet-to-be-named West End theatre some time in 2020.

The world premiere of the major new stage adaptation of Yann Martel's Man Booker Prize winning Life of Pi by Lolita Chakrabarti is directed by Max Webster at Sheffield Theatres. The show officially opened July 8 at Crucible Theatre.

After a cargo ship sinks in the middle of the vast Pacific Ocean, there are five survivors stranded on a single lifeboat - a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan, a sixteen year-old boy and a hungry Bengal tiger. Time is against them, nature is harsh, who will survive?

Based on one of the most extraordinary and best-loved works of fiction - winner of the Man Booker Prize, selling over fifteen million copies worldwide - Life of Pi is a dazzling new theatrical adaptation of an epic journey of endurance and hope. A film of the book, adapted by Ang Lee, was released in 2012.





