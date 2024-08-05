Review: WORMHOLES, Omnibus Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



One of the most compelling performances in theatre today won't be found in the West End. It also won't cost you a fortune – you can buy a ticket for less than 20 quid – you'll be able to find a seat and there aren't any queues at the bar.

You simply can't take your eyes off Victoria Yeates (Call the Midwife, Fantastic Beasts, Ben and Imo, The Crucible), who's completely captivating in Emily Jupp's one-woman play, Wormholes, at bijou Omnibus Theatre on London's Clapham Common. Her portrayal of a bubbly young woman broken by a controlling partner in a coercive and abusive relationship is West End standard – but without the hassle of actually having to go into the West End.

Yeates has us in her hands from the beginning in this new off-West End production, playing an engaging character known as Woman, with a seemingly normal life. She describes her work as an accountant, a fun night out dancing with friends, plans for a fairy tale wedding and giving birth to her beloved son, Freddy. But the reality is everything's unravelling.

The catch is Yeates' Woman is telling her story to an unseen police detective who's come to interview her in a mental institution. And she's finding it difficult to piece together the events of her past. She goes down wormhole after wormhole when things become too painful to bear in a cleverly layered script by national journalist Jupp, who branched out into scriptwriting for TV and stage in 2016.

Although there are weighty themes here, Jupp artfully interlaces humour with devastatingly darker moments so the audience isn't worn down by only by the bad stuff. No mean feat, but we're in capable hands with her nuanced and well-paced script that ups the tension gradually.

Director Scott Le Crass (Buff, Country Music, Rose) creates a claustrophobic atmosphere, with a simple, unadorned set and athleisure gear (both designed by Leah Kelly) and lighting by Jodie Underwood. Music designers Paul Housden and Gary Cansell provide an understated, but evocative soundtrack.

To ensure the material was authentic, workshops were held with women who survived abuse after help from the charity Refuge. "This is our story," they told Jupp, who is the producer of Wormholes, as well as the writer.

Considering the sensitive subject matter, it seems odd to say you will leave the Omnibus feeling invigorated. But with such careful handling by the production team and a stand-out performance by Yeates, the whole experience is cathartic – and dare I say it, enjoyable. Buy a ticket now for a West End experience that's beyond the West End.

Wormholes runs at the Omnibus Theatre, until August 10.

Photo credit: Rob Greig

