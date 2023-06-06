Review: THE TIGER LILLIES: FROM THE CIRCUS TO THE CEMETERY, Cadogan Hall

The Olivier Award-winning Tiger Lillies look back on over three decades of gleefully exposing the fetid underbelly of humanity.

By: Jun. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Review: IL TROVATORE, Royal Opera House Photo 1 Review: IL TROVATORE, Royal Opera House
MATILDA THE MUSICAL Announces West End Extension; See New Footage From the Show! Photo 2 RSC's MATILDA Announces Booking Extension; See New Footage From the Show!
New Booking Period Announced For MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY at The O2, London Photo 3 New Booking Period Announced For MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY at The O2, London
Video: Susan Boyle Performs 'I Dreamed a Dream' With the West End Cast of LES MISERABLES o Photo 4 Video: Susan Boyle Performs 'I Dreamed a Dream' With the Cast of LES MIS

Review: THE TIGER LILLIES: FROM THE CIRCUS TO THE CEMETERY, Cadogan Hall

Review: THE TIGER LILLIES: FROM THE CIRCUS TO THE CEMETERY, Cadogan Hall There’s something of a comforting feeling knowing that, after decades of never quite fitting in, The Tiger Lillies continue to challenge their audiences and push their musical legacy into new territory. Going by this latest show, the trio are still very much kicking against the pricks, still ploughing their own particular furrow, and still staying artistically relevant.

That’s not to say that listen them is exactly comforting given their penchant for gleefully exposing the fetid underbelly of humanity. Their current From the Circus to the Cemetery tour celebrates “The Worst Of The Tiger Lillies”, their first “best of” compilation. This retrospective exhumation of nihilistic numbers from across their almost-35-year-long career may sound as if they are resting on their laurels but that's hardly the case here. In 2022 alone, they had two runs in London with One Penny Opera at Soho Theatre and, inspired by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a revival of their war drama The Last Days Of Mankind at Wilton’s Music Hall. This tour has already been around the UK and will go onto Greece, Germany and Ukraine. They have released umpteen albums but it is in front of a live audience in their customary white facepaint that they make their greatest impact.

Opener “Roll up” from 1996 album The Brothel To The Cemetery is as good an introduction to their Brechtian tales of sin and sordid deeds as any. As lead singer Martin Jaques tells us in his falsetto tones about Frankie the brain-damaged boxer (“he's only got left a year/the local bums take him for a round and for his blood they cheer”), it is the first of many moments delivered without a hint of redemption in the air. Those expecting any maternal feelings to surface in “Mummy” will be disappointed (she’s in a mental home) and “Gangster In The Kremlin” and “Putin’s Truth” proudly display their political loyalties.

The band came to mainstream prominence in 1998 with Shockheaded Peter, their Olivier-winning musical based on the 19th century children’s book from Heinrich Hoffmann Struwwelpeter. From that work, the band roll out here “Bully Boys”, a short story about racist intimidation gone wrong. While the culprits in the German original short story are punished by being dipped in ink, The Tiger Lillies lay out a more final resolution: “Well tall Agrippa foamed with rage/Just look at him on this very page/He seizes Arthur, seizes Ned/He smashes all their tiny heads”. While that show used puppets and pantomime, this latest outing has more of a rock vibe, relying on a sepulchral ambience and overhead spots to set the mood.

In the flesh, The Tiger Lillies are a more rounded experience than on record. There’s audience participation with some call-and-responses antics plus lusty singing along to the chorus of “Banging In The Nails”, quite possibly one of the most gleefully blasphemous songs ever written. Their inventive instrumentation has always been a key feature of this group’s live performances. Jaques goes between strumming a ukulele to operating a squeezebox to tickling the ivories. For his part, Adrian Stout switches between the double bass and the theremin (sometimes within the same song) while drummer Budi Butenop occasionally shakes a pair of clackers.

This is a not a showy gig by their own standards with a lack of theatrical fripperies giving more of a focus to the music. Jaques is a bit longer in the tooth then when he founded the band but he and his colleagues are not ready to become cemetery fodder quite yet. 

The Tiger Lillies continue on tour.

Photo credit: The Tiger Lillies




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Full Programming Set for FUSE International 2023 Photo
Full Programming Set for FUSE International 2023

The streets of Kingston-Upon-Thames will be buzzing this summer as FUSE International returns with 50 events spanning theatre, dance, cabaret, comedy, music and visual arts as the annual international celebration of live performance and creativity returns.

2
Sarah Moss & Tomas Wolstenholme to Lead ONCE at The Barn Theatre Photo
Sarah Moss & Tomas Wolstenholme to Lead ONCE at The Barn Theatre

The Barn Theatre in Cirencester has announced the full cast and creative team for their upcoming revival of the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical Once. See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets!

3
Divesh Subaskaran & More to Lead LIFE OF PI UK & Ireland Tour Photo
Divesh Subaskaran & More to Lead LIFE OF PI UK & Ireland Tour

The cast has been set for Lolita Chakrabarti’s Olivier Award-winning stage adaption of Yann Martel’s best-selling novel Life of Pi. See where Life of Pi is performing, and learn how to purchase tickets!

4
PLAYFIGHT Transfers to Seven Dials Playhouse in July Photo
PLAYFIGHT Transfers to Seven Dials Playhouse in July

PlayFight, an unflinching look at the adultification of young Black males, will transfer to the West End’s Seven Dials Playhouse from The Pleasance this summer. This poignant and vital production explores how racism within education systems and wider communities has a dangerous effect on young Black people’s lives, sometimes resulting in pushing them towards crime.

From This Author - Franco Milazzo

The Daily Beast were kind enough to call me "a man with an encyclopedic knowledge of the city’s underground culture" and who am I to disagree? If you have or know of a show which is pu... (read more about this author)

Review: THE TIGER LILLIES: FROM THE CIRCUS TO THE CEMETERY, Cadogan HallReview: THE TIGER LILLIES: FROM THE CIRCUS TO THE CEMETERY, Cadogan Hall
Review: GIFFORDS CIRCUS: LES ENFANTS DU PARADIS, Chiswick House and GardensReview: GIFFORDS CIRCUS: LES ENFANTS DU PARADIS, Chiswick House and Gardens
Review: RE-MEMBER ME, Hampstead TheatreReview: RE-MEMBER ME, Hampstead Theatre
Review: HEAD FIRST ACROBATS: GODZ AND ARRR WE THERE YET?!, Brighton Fringe SpiegeltentReview: HEAD FIRST ACROBATS: GODZ AND ARRR WE THERE YET?!, Brighton Fringe Spiegeltent

Videos

Video: New Footage From MATILDA THE MUSICAL, Now Extended Until 15 December 2024 Video Video: New Footage From MATILDA THE MUSICAL, Now Extended Until 15 December 2024
Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre Video
Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre
Watch the All New Trailer For HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in the West End Video
Watch the All New Trailer For HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in the West End
Nikki Crawford Doesn't Want You to Judge Her FAT HAM Character Video
Nikki Crawford Doesn't Want You to Judge Her FAT HAM Character
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel FLEX
& JULIET
PARADE

Recommended For You