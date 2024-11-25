Review: THE SNOWMAN, Peacock Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Now in its 27th year in London, The Snowman returns to Sadler’s Wells Peacock Theatre, offering a festive treat for families. Based on Raymond Briggs’s much-loved classic story, this stage adaptation expands significantly on the 1982 animated short film, weaving additional scenes of dance, music, and whimsy to create a fuller theatrical experience.

The production’s first act features some truly charming moments, including an enchanting sequence in the boy’s playroom. A wind-up ballerina, a toy soldier, and the Snowman himself perform a delightful and imaginative dance that captivated the audience. Andrew Ashton, who plays the Snowman, brings warmth and charisma to the role, shining in every scene, including a playful limbo contest with a group of fruit which is a lighthearted moment that adds to the fun of the friendship between boy and Snowman.

The iconic Howard Blake score, central to the film’s enduring legacy, is used to great effect here. Performed live under the direction of Gemma Hawkins, it provides a rich emotional backdrop. The standout "Walking in the Air" sequence is, unsurprisingly, a magical highlight, beautifully staged and full of the wonder that has kept audiences returning year after year.

While some younger audience members seemed occasionally restless, the production remains a heartfelt experience for many. Nostalgia undoubtedly plays a significant role in its appeal, with the emotional score and familiar storyline tugging at heartstrings, especially for older audience members.

In the second act, the narrative takes an adventurous turn with the introduction of Father Christmas and antagonistic Jack Frost. The latter brings some of the show’s most dynamic dance moments, injecting energy into the performance. However, the Snowman’s party of international snowmen—including a “Kung Fu Snowman”—raises questions about cultural sensitivity. While perhaps a relic of the production’s long history, this portrayal feels outdated and out of step with contemporary perspectives. Addressing such elements would help ensure the production resonates with modern audiences while retaining its charm.

The Snowman is a family-friendly performance filled with festive spirit. The friendship between the Boy and the Snowman, brought to life with delightful choreography and poignant music, continues to strike an emotional chord. For families seeking a dose of festive cheer, this production is a seasonal delight.

The Snowman is at the Peacock Theatre until 4 January 2025

Photo Credit: Tristram Kenton

