Review: THE HOLLY KING AND THE OAK KING, Battersea Arts Centre

The Holly King and The Oak King is an immersive and inclusive festive experience, collaboratively created by Battersea Arts Centre, with award-winning immersive arts creators Wild Rumpus.

The journey unfolds as the audience is led from room to room in experiencing the wonders of the seasons, learning of a battle between the titan of winter The Holly King, and giant of the ever-reigning summer The Oak King. Key themes of the human obligation to the environment, sustainability, climate action, friendship and dynamic revolutionaries for good causes infuse the action. The experience puts children at the forefront of the tale, by skilfully engaging them in adventure style tasks and asking for their thoughts.

“Inspired by a traditional Celtic folk tale, the story begins during a one-hundred-year long summer, where The Oak King, leader of warmth has defeated The Holly King, ruler of cold, throwing the seasons out of balance.”

A likeable buzzy Summer Bee enthusiastically and warmly played by Shaelee Rooke begins the tale by welcoming the young audiences and inviting them to join team summer against her ex-bestie The Squirrel and frenemy, who we learn is on a quest to restore winter. Aimee Louise Bevan supports in the role of Revolutionary Robin, Jack Reilly as Revolutionary Rabbit and Julia-Hetta Johnson as Winter Resistance Squirrel.

Photo Credit: Harry Elletson

The theatrical trail engages children to become part of the action by following performers into atmospheric tents and mysterious but welcoming rooms. The story evolves and unfolds supported with puppetry, silhouette and shadow work.

The ethical focus of Wild Rumpus is on nature connectedness, collective wonder and the power of play, which is apparent in their collaboration with Battersea Arts Centre. The creative interventions lead to a problem-solving task, a recycled fabric bracelet making segment and a snowball throw and tidy up.

Photo Credit: Harry Elletson

The play’s epic crescendo is visually stunning, with two enormous framed lit puppets of The Oak King and the Holly King, circling one another in a vast space in order to confront one another in an ultimate seasonal battle of disorder.

The Holly King and The Oak King leads the way in what children’s theatre should be; inclusive, open to the needs of a young audience with opportunities to explore and engage in theatrical offerings.

Playful, inventive, immersive and ethical, The Holly King and The Oak King is a wonderful festive tale of clashing sires and a seasonal awareness.

The Holly King and The Oak King runs at Battersea Arts Centre until 24 December 2024

Photo Credits: Harry Elletson

