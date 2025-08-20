Review: THE ENORMOUS CROCODILE, Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Roald Dahl’s beastly reptile slithers into Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre in a dazzling musical version of The Enormous Crocodile which proves as entertaining for adults as it is for the children it is written for. With a witty book and lyrics by Suhayla El-Bushra, infectious songs by Ahmed Abdullahi Gallab, and a playful design which bursts with colour, this is a joyful piece of family theatre which fizzes with invention and charm.

From the moment the first smoky bubbles spill from the top of the proscenium arch, the audience is transported into a jungle which is lush, vivid and full of surprises. Fly Davis’ design creates reeds which sprout feathers, rocky outcrops which frame the action, and puppet creatures which greet children before the story has even begun. Young theatregoers are drawn in early, handed soft toy monkey nuts to hurl at the crocodile later in the show, setting the tone for a production which revels in participation.

Photo Credit: Danny Kaan

The crocodile himself is a monstrous delight, initially operated by five puppeteers whose teamwork ensures every snap of the jaw and ripple of the tail feels authentic. Other animals, from the purple and beige birds to the charming blue and yellow frogs, enrich the menagerie, with Muggle Wump the monkey, Trunky the elephant, Humpy Rumpy the hippopotamus and the flamboyant Roly Poly Bird rallying together to stop the horrid crock.

Songs are witty and memorable, from the mischievous “We do what we are told not to do” sung by the Jungle Juniors, to the big jazzy number which allows the crocodile to boast of his gruesome plans. The clever disguises which Dahl fans will know well, from a coconut tree to a see-saw, are staged with ingenuity and bring squeals of delight from children who gleefully warn one another of danger.

Photo Credit: Danny Kaan

The finale is spectacular, with rockets, blue smoke and a sun which sees the greedy reptile sizzle into oblivion, cheered on by a chorus of children chanting “sizzling up like a sausage.” It is a moment of theatrical wonder which reassures that good triumphs over evil.

This is a production which combines dazzling puppetry, witty lyrics, exuberant music and inspired staging into a family show which feels both faithful to Dahl and brimming with theatrical magic. It is mischievous, musical and marvellously memorable.

The Enormous Crocodile runs at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre runs until 7 September

Photo Credits: Danny Kaan

