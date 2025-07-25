Review: THE DREAM FAIRIES: ADVENTURE THROUGH BUBBLE LAND, Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Staged in the lush, storybook setting of the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, The Dream Fairies: Adventure Through Bubble Land by The Australian Shakespeare Company offers a gentle, enchanting escape for families seeking a touch of summer magic.

Inspired by A Midsummer Night’s Dream, this immersive children’s production delivers a delightful blend of original songs and playful audience interaction, designed to keep little ones engaged throughout. Aimed primarily at the early years foundation stage, the show also slips in the occasional dual-level joke to amuse accompanying adults.

The cast brings warmth and high energy to a light story about the loss of Tinkerbell’s wings, cleverly transitioning into immersive theatre, which guides young theatre-goers on a whimsical woodland adventure to discover Bubble Land hidden beneath towering trees. Clever use of rainbow umbrella props keeps the children captivated while sprinkling enough charm to entertain grown-ups too. The performers strike an impressive balance, ensuring the littlest audience members feel celebrated without slipping into forced pantomime territory.

Cameron Shook leads the cast as the vibrant and sweet Tinkerbell, with Ellie Carroll showcasing strong vocals and great presence as Peaseblossom. Maria Goodman shines as the upbeat and charismatic Moth, Mitch Chapman delivers skilful acrobatics and comedy as Mustardseed, Sorcha Gordon plays the fixer Cobweb, and Georgia Pegg introduces the fairy tale as Honeysuckle the tree fairy.

Though the narrative occasionally meanders, there is plenty to delight in this experience, which makes clever use of woodland clearings as a continuous stage. Kew’s natural beauty amplifies the show’s themes of nature, fairy joy, and bubble-filled fun.

The Dream Fairies at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, is a gently magical way to introduce young audiences to the joy of outdoor theatre and to make both children and grown-ups believe in magic among nature.

The Dream Fairies: Adventure Through Bubble Land runs at Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew until 31 August

Photo Credit: Ben Fon | Fon Photography

