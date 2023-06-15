Review: SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY, Lyric Hammersmith

School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play combines the razor-sharp playground politics and humour of its namesake with important discourse on race and identity, creating a production that is as biting as it is relevant.

The year is 1986, and a group of friends within Gambia’s Aburi Girls Boarding School are preparing to audition for the Miss Ghana contest. If selected, they’ll be plucked from obscurity to represent Ghana on a global scale - and hopefully become famous, too. Queen Bee Paulina (Tara Tijani) appears as an obvious shoo-in for the crown. Her friends are just along for the ride.

Fortunately, the other girls aren’t quite as invested in winning the pageant - but rather in staying in Paulina’s good graces. Mercy (Bola Akeju) and Gifty (the witty Francesca Amewudah-Rivers) are the best at this, laughing at her jokes before she’s even finished saying them. Ama (Heather Agyepong), Paulina’s “best friend,” is unbothered, clearly nearing the end of her tether. It's Nana, whoever, the most-sensitive member of the group, who most often falls victim to Paulina’s jibes - which grow crueller with each passing minute.

Things soon change when Ericka (Anna Shaffer) joins the school- unwittingly threatening to take Paulina’s title and her friends from underneath her feet. Because, while the girls share so many qualities - confidence, a biting tongue, and passion - it's Ericka who the Beauty Pagent recruiter (the charming Deborah Alli), will fawn over - because of her more “universal look.” (Read: she has lighter skin).

What feels a lot like a Westernised coming-of-age drama (complete with the catty insults teenagers are so good at throwing out) takes on new shapes within this setting and context. Moments of humour are cut short by harsh realities, and the effects of colourism begin to impact each character on stage. While young, the girls are already coming to understand that they exist in a world that stands against them and will never acknowledge their beauty - no matter how hard their headteacher (the fantastic Alison A Addo) tries to lift their spirits.

The strength of the production lies in the fantastic ensemble - every performer gives their all. Tara Tijani is equal parts conniving and vulnerable as Paulina, able to show that behind every Regina-George-esque teenager, there’s a little girl who just wants to be liked. Despite this, she’s also able to lean into the villainous role well. Jadesola Odunjo is endearing in her on-stage debut as Nana, particularly as her character begins to find the strength to stand up to her bully. Bola Akeju is an absolute scene-stealer as Mercy, showcasing an amazing knack for comic timing.

What is refreshing about this story of girlhood, written by Jocelyn Bioh, is how quickly the girls are willing to stand up for themselves. While they may not always go about it the right way, there’s something refreshing about seeing young women find - and use - their voices. However, within the context of the play, this comes with a note of bitterness - they may have come through the other side of teenage pettiness and cliques - but they’ll soon learn that mean girls exist outside of the school walls.

Director Monique Touko manages to find both great joy and great sorrow within the script, which serves to drive home some of the more sincere moments - especially within the depictions of colorism and racism. The slick pacing often means that audiences are still laughing at the last joke before they are hit with an uncomfortable home truth - which makes the message resonate that much deeper.

In short, School Girls, Or the African Mean Girls Play, is a punchy, powerful drama - where characters doll out both love and insults with ferocity. It's not only a story that audiences should hear - but one they’ll enjoy hearing.

School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play is at Lyric Hammersmith Theatre until July 15.

Photo credit: Manuel Harlan.