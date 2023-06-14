Photos: First Look at the UK Premiere of SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY

The production opens tonight (14 June) at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre and runs until 15 July.

By: Jun. 14, 2023

All new photos have been released for the upcoming UK premiere of Jocelyn Bioh’s School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play, directed by Monique Touko. The production opens tonight at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre and runs until 15 July.

1986. Ghana’s prestigious Aburi Girls Boarding School.

Queen Bee Paulina and her crew excitedly await the arrival of the Miss Ghana pageant recruiter. It’s clear that Paulina is in top position to take the title until her place is threatened by Ericka – a beautiful and talented new transfer student. As the friendship group’s status quo is upended, who will be chosen for Miss Ghana and at what cost?

Bursting with hilarity and joy, this award-winning comedy explores the universal similarities (and glaring differences) facing teenage girls around the world.

The cast includes Alison A Addo, Heather Agyepong, Bola Akeju, Deborah Alli, Francesca Amewudah-Rivers, Jadesola Odunjo, Anna Shaffer and Tara Tijani.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan

Anna Shaffer, Bola Akeju
Anna Shaffer, Bola Akeju

Anna Shaffer, Heather Agyepong
Anna Shaffer, Heather Agyepong

Deborah Alli, Alison A Addo
Deborah Alli, Alison A Addo

Francesca Amewudah-Rivers, Bola Akeju, Tara Tijani
Francesca Amewudah-Rivers, Bola Akeju, Tara Tijani

Anna Shaffer
Anna Shaffer

Deborah Alli
Deborah Alli

Cast
Cast

Cast
Cast

Cast
Cast

Cast
Cast

Cast
Cast

Cast
Cast

Tara Tijani and cast
Tara Tijani and cast

Tara Tijani
Tara Tijani




