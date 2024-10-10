Review Roundup: FOREVERLAND at Southwark Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Southwark Playhouse is presenting the new play ‘FOREVERLAND' written by upcoming playwright Emma Hemingford and directed by Frederick Wienand. The production will run through 19th October 2024.

Emma McDonald stars as Alice opposite Christopher York's Jay. Una Byrne plays Annie and Valerie Antwi completes the four hander as Dr Lane.

‘Foreverland' is a gripping drama tackling the future of biotechnology and what it might mean to ‘cure' death, and truly live forever. Grounded in the inter-generational story of one family's love and loss, the play raises the universal questions; what makes a good life? How far would we go to be with our loved ones? How do the decisions of one generation affect the lives of the next?

‘Foreverland' imagines a near future in which immortality has become possible for the privileged elite, adding a new and intriguing layer to the concept of the ‘haves and the have nots'. This dystopian projection is far closer to our lived reality than we may realise: a recent boom of Silicon-Valley investment in longevity medicine has caused leading scientists to predict that the first generation of people to live for hundreds of years, or even thousands, has already been born.

In the past, the world has welcomed medical advancements that extended the human life-span; but is there a line that should never be crossed? ‘Foreverland' asks; what would vastly extended human life-spans mean for social change, or for interpersonal relationships?

Tackling a fascinating subject, and one which is both appealing and terrifying in equal measure, ‘Foreverland' challenges audiences to open up ideological conversations around the issue, borne of witnessing the characters' intimate dialogues, as their lives look set to be transformed. More than an exploration of the future of biotech, the play is also a timeless parable with an intimate focus on one family. ‘Foreverland ‘invites audiences to reflect on the deeply ingrained desire for control over our bodies, our lives, and our deaths. See what the critics are saying...

Cindy Marcolina, BroadwayWorld: The piece welcomes the personal investigation of an abundance of thought-provoking ramifications, making Foreverland intriguing and exciting, a treat for those who enjoy social analysis. We can go even further and ask ourselves, is death what makes life worth living?

Chris Wiegand, The Guardian: Director Frederick Wienand keeps the pace swift on a mostly bare thrust stage that Peiyao Wang has designed as a Richard Serra-like slab of steel. Combined work by Lily Woodford-Lewis (lighting) and Jamie Lu (sound) bring a chilling quality to the set’s medical curtain. Supporting roles are well acted by Valerie Antwi, Emily Butler and Una Byrne but the story would likely have greater effect as either a tighter Lungs-like two-hander about the couple or a more expansive drama giving greater detail on the split in society. At 90 minutes, it intrigues without quite becoming enthralling entertainment.

Eavan Prenter, All That Dazzles: In writing a play about living forever, Emma Hemingford has taken the biggest elephant in the room - that we will all die someday - and plonked it in the middle of the stage (metaphorically, not literally - please do not complain that there was no elephant when you went). That’s exactly what has happened in Foreverland at Southwark Playhouse which allows us to spend 90 minutes watching her characters prod it, avoid it, cast it aside, dance around it and face it head on. In the hands of a less talented writer the result could have been heavy, overwrought, or overly complicated, but Hemingford’s tight script, beautifully brought to life by the talented company at Southwark Playhouse, brings the big question back to earth with a warmth and an honesty that is rare on any stage.

Cathie, Theatre and Tonic: This is a truly magnificent play that looks into the heart of bio hacking and how far we could, not should, push technology to improve our longevity. If you enjoy heartfelt profound plays that will make you question your ethics, your stance on ageism, how you use technology to monitor your health and its influence on your life then this is the play for you.

Daisy Game, Everything Theatre: That said, performances are strong across the board, with McDonald delivering a notably subtle take on the anxious Alice. And the show’s ambitious story timeline, spanning decades, also holds up well through Hemingford’s clever use of montage. The ideas discussed in Foreverland may not be wholly novel, but they will be forever fascinating.

