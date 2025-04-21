Review Roundup: BalletLORENT's SNOW WHITE at Sadler's Wells

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Wednesday 16 – Saturday 19 April award winning dance theatre company and Sadler's Wells National Partner Company balletLORENT presented a dance theatre production with two takes on the classic tale of Snow White at Sadler's Wells East as part of its UK tour.

Audiences experienced two distinctive interpretations of the classic tale: a family-friendly retelling of Snow White performed throughout the week from Wednesday 16 April and a darker adaptation for older audiences aged 16+, Snow White: The Sacrifice, for one night on Friday 19 April. Both productions have been reimagined by former Poet Laureate Carol Ann Duffy and feature a community cast alongside ten professional dancers.

In the family friendly version, narrated by Lindsay Duncan, the classic tale of Snow White has been reimagined for all ages. Seven courageous miners graft for a world of opulence to be enjoyed by the Queen and her beautiful daughter, Snow White. The Queen's quest for eternal beauty leads her into darkness, driven by her need to be the most desired at any cost.

In the darker version, Snow White: The Sacrifice, narrated by Sarah Parish, artistic director Liv Lorent explores female aging by delving into the psyche of a desperate Queen enslaved by her own harsh reflection. This is a tragic nightmare centred around the very topical dread of aging, which follows an antihero's battle against invisibility through enacting cruel, monstrous fantasies. See what the critics are saying here...

Gary Naylor, BroadwayWorld: The expression “Never judge a book by its cover” is a demand for intellectual work many would rather avoid - hence glossy mags sell more than learned journals. Nevertheless, it’s a message best heeded, as too much vanity is as poisonous as the apple Snow White bites.

Lyndsey Windship, The Guardian: It may be a centuries-old tale playing on the classic fairytale fear of the solitary old woman, but anxiety around ageing is as current as can be. The queen sends an out-of-date portrait to her potential suitor, just like you’d put your most flattering photos on Tinder (and then the man chooses the younger woman anyway). She’s a monster, but a weirdly relatable one.

Rob Warren, Everything Theatre: Given the recent controversy over the new live-action film, I’m not sure I would suggest you just save your time and watch that. However, I question the need for another unimaginative retelling of this fairy tale, especially one that seems to have mildly X rated content shoehorned in. Haven’t we sacrificed (ehh?) enough time to this yarn already?

To read more reviews, click here

Reader Reviews