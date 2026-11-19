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I’ve been doing this a long time now, so it takes something out of the ordinary to surprise me, far out of the ordinary actually. But give me a list of my regular haunts, and I’d have this small theatre in Brockley quite well up the ranking of those most likely to make me sit up that bit straighter, jolting me out of an incipient complacency.



That ranking for this off-off West End theatre is, of course, the product of a programming policy that consistently gives young and emerging companies a chance. And don’t underestimate how (can I use the word?) brave that is in an environment in which costs severely limit the number of frogs you can kiss while you search for a prince. Well, they found one this time.



The pitch can’t have been too promising. With Speculations stinking out the Marylebone Theatre with its execrable conspiracy theory laden plot, a play about sightings of the titular round lights, unexplained phenomena reported by USAAF pilots flying wartime missions into Nazi Germany, would have gone down like a lead Zeppelin with me. But the appeal of theatre is seldom captured by such reductive summaries, no matter how necessary they are.



Joe Edgar’s script sparkles like (okay, I’ll go there), lights in the night sky, immediately pitching you into an intriguing tale anchored in wholly believable characters. Tom Canavan is our guide, Ben Gardiner, a journalist with the clipped public school accent and an increasing sense of bemusement that reminded me of Peter Sellars’ unforgettable Group Captain Mandrake in Strangelove. He asks the questions we need answering to speed through the exposition.



He’s on base for a Christmas 1944 feelgood article, but soon learns that the men want to get another story out - the one that the high-ups are sitting on, gaslighting them, covering up. To any journalist, that’s catnip, and soon Gardiner, with an easy humour, is extracting gold from the flyers about the ‘foo fighters’, what we later called UFOs and now call UAPs, (Unidentified Aerial Phenomena).



What stops this play going down a rabbit hole of hokum (pace Speculations) is the combination of UAPs being real - if often explainable in mundane terms - and our willingness to go into the tight, frightened, courageous society of these men, far from home and close to death. And that needs fine acting to stick the landing.



Sosij Productions’ ensemble cast are uniformly strong, fragile one moment, bold the next as the story unfolds with the poignancy that’s never far away when innocent young men are called upon to do their duty for their country.



Each character, despite a bit of throwing forward of timelines, emerges as a distinct and coherent identity. Alex Crook and Charlie Collinson play the two pilots, Crichton and Burdock, one spiky and missing home, the other fresh-faced and winningly open. Each is fiercely loyal to the other, the men who fly in combat, dodging the flak, sharing a special bond. Chris Williams’ Major Edenshaw allows his men a little slack, understanding the value of morale in the style of M*A*S*H’s Lieutenant Colonel Henry Blake, and he also enjoys a respectful relationship with the journalist, decent men thrown together.



The other Englishman on the base is a technician, played by Josh Penrose, who carries a secret, albeit one given to him. That seems a little far-fetched at first, but we’re deep into a long and horrible war and, as Catch 22 shows, we’re prepared to accept much in such circumstances, acknowledging that combat creates bubbles in which day-to-day civilian rules may not apply. Initially, the Mr Fixit appears to be a stock figure (the eccentric but gifted near-savant) but Penrose finds a lot of the depth in the writing to telling effect.



All-through in 90 minutes that er… flies by, Round Lights is a continual source of unexpected delights as the plot twists and turns, quite the beacon in fringe theatre in this awkward pre-panto lull. You even learn a bit about propellor aerodynamics, something I had first come across the very afternoon that I saw the play.

It passed a very high bar for me too. I want to know more about these men (more than is shown in the flash-forward scenes) and would welcome a sequel. Not many shows leave you wanting more: fewer still are new productions.

Round Lights at the Jack Studio Theatre until 28 November

Photo images: Sosij Productions

The race is on for the UK / West End Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Accessibility Champion Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical Accessibility Champion 1 Prince Edward Theatre 12% 2 Birmingham Hippodrome 10% 3 National Theatre 9% 4 Soho place 8% 5 Bridge Theatre 8% Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical 1 Connor Gallagher - BEETLEJUICE Prince Edward Theatre 17% 2 Anjali Mehra - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Watermill Theatre 16% 3 Lizzi Gee - RIDE THE CYCLONE Southwark Playhouse Elephant 15% 4 Tom Jackson Greaves - RENT Tom Stoppard Theatre 10% 5 Sydney Diamond - 1518: THE DANCING PLAGUE Edinburgh Festival Fringe 8% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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