Video: BRIXTON CALLING at Southwark Playhouse Releases Trailer

NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. No password required. Sign Up







Southwark Playhouse has debuted a trailer for BRIXTON CALLING, the play telling the story of the rise of the Brixton Academy. The footage was filmed in The Little at Southwark Playhouse Borough, where the production played a sell-out run last summer.

BRIXTON CALLING follows the story of the Brixton Academy through the eyes of the people who were there, framing it as a story of music, friendship and ambition. The production features songs from artists including The Clash, Blondie, Bob Marley, Bruce Springsteen, Fela Kuti, Billy Ocean and The Prodigy. The play is inspired by Simon Parkes' memoir Live at the Brixton Academy, which recounts how he bought a derelict cinema for £1 in 1983 and turned it into a music venue.

The show returns after becoming the most Off West End Award winning play of 2026, and is described as bigger and bolder than before. Bronagh Lagan, who directed the Olivier-nominated Cruise, directs. Writer Alex Urwin's play was first presented at Southwark Playhouse Borough in a world premiere that opened in July 2025, just fifteen minutes from the site of the original venue. BroadwayWorld reported that the return is set for a larger venue, with performances running from 22 January to 13 March 2027 and a press night on 27 January 2027. BroadwayWorld's review of the production covers the original run.

Max Runham was cast as Simon Parkes and performs on guitar alongside actor and musician Tendai Humphrey Sitima, who plays guitar and keyboard, as announced in BroadwayWorld's casting announcement. Sitima's West End credits include A Strange Loop, The Play That Goes Wrong and The Immersive Great Gatsby. Lagan directs and Alex Urwin wrote the play, with John Dinneen credited as producer. The production comes from Kick It Anywhere, with Aria Entertainment's Katy Lipson associated as producer.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming

Related Stories 1 BRIXTON CALLING Will Return to Southwark Playhouse Borough

The multi-award-winning play inspired by Simon Parkes' memoir about the Brixton Academy transfers to a larger venue, directed by Bronagh Lagan and featuring actor-musicians Max Runham and Tendai Humphrey Sitima.