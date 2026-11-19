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A host of special guest appearances have been announced for this year's pantomime, Jack and the Beanstalk, running from Saturday 21 November to Thursday 31 December 2026, with a press night on Thursday 3 December.

As the iconic East London theatre celebrates its 125th anniversary, its patrons, performers and friends will come together for a series of appearances on stage throughout the festive run.

Among those joining the celebrations are acclaimed actor Simon Callow, EastEnders favourite and Hackney Empire Patron Tameka Empson, Olivier Award-winning West End star Matt Henry (The Devil Wears Prada, Kinky Boots), graduate of the venue's Artist Development Programme MILES ANTHONY DALEY (I'm Every Woman: The Chaka Khan Musical), Danny Robins, creator and presenter of BBC hit Uncanny, and Heartstopper star and Hackney Empire Patron Corinna Brown.

Also joining the celebrations are The Voice UK winner Jermain Jackman, television and radio presenter Vanessa Feltz , and EastEnders star Michelle Collins.

The appearances bring together artists and personalities with longstanding connections to Hackney Empire, from its patrons and former performers to friends and supporters of the theatre. Among them, Griff Rhys Jones played a particularly significant role in the venue's history, spearheading the fundraising campaign to restore and refurbish the theatre between 2001 and 2004, helping to secure its future for generations of performers and audiences.

The celebrations will also welcome Roland and Claire Muldoon, whose pioneering work with Hackney Empire and the New Variety movement helped shape the theatre's history, and the UK stand-up comedy scene, for a special appearance at its invitation only 125th anniversary performance on Wednesday 9 December.

With different guests making appearances throughout the run, audiences can expect a few extra surprises alongside all the music, comedy and festive magic of Hackney Empire's legendary pantomime.

Chris Sudworth, Hackney Empire CEO said: “Hackney Empire's pantomime is legendary, and in our 125th anniversary year we wanted to do something to make it even more magical. Each performance will have a surprise guest: we're delighted and thankful to the friends and Patrons of the theatre who have agreed to join us to celebrate – and there'll be more to come! We're particularly pleased to welcome back Griff Rhys Jones, and that Roland and Claire Muldoon, who played such an important part in Hackney Empire's history, will be joining us for a special performance on the birthday itself. This panto season promises to be a joyful celebration of everything that makes this theatre so loved, and - who knows? There might even be a few extra secret surprises along the way.”

Hackney Empire has also released a first look inside rehearsals for Jack and the Beanstalk, with new photographs capturing the company at work ahead of the production's opening on Saturday 21 November.

Join happy-go-lucky Jack on an epic adventure after he sells his family's beloved cow for a handful of magic beans, setting off a chain of events that leads high into the clouds. As Jack climbs up the beanstalk, he discovers an enchanted land, a powerful giant and a host of surprises, but can he outsmart the giant and save the day?

Packed with original songs, dazzling costumes, spectacular dance numbers and plenty of audience participation, the production brings all the magic and mischief of Hackney Empire's legendary pantomime to the stage.

Olivier Award-winner Clive Rowe directs and stars as 'Dame Trot', alongside Hackney Empire favourite Kat B (The Wiz, Hackney Empire; A Christmas Carol, Hackney Empire) as 'Simple Simon Trot', returning for his 21st pantomime at the theatre.

They are joined by Louise Cielecki (Canvas, The Old Rep; Pygmalion, Italy Tour) as 'Fairy Firethorn'; Christopher Staines (The Score, Theatre Royal Haymarket; Ghost Ships, Icon Theatre) as 'Stephen Fleshcreep'; Marina Lawrence-Mahrra (Frankie Goes To Bollywood, UK Tour; Come Fall in Love, Manchester Opera House) as 'Jack Trot'; Summer Priest (Moulin Rouge! The Musical, UK & World Tour; Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical, West End) as 'Jill'; and Andre Antonio (Romeo and Juliet, Hackney Empire / Belgrade Theatre / Bristol Old Vic; Sherlock Holmes, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre) as 'Harp' and 'Timothy Trot'.

Completing the company are Ellie Greenway, Charlize Indigo, Sam Jamison, Alanna Panditaratne, Charlie Scales, Toby Seddon and Lara Wollington.

The race is on for the UK / West End Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Accessibility Champion Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical Accessibility Champion 1 Birmingham Hippodrome 15% 2 Soho place 14% 3 Theatr Clwyd 11% 4 National Theatre 11% 5 Theatre Royal Drury Lane 7% Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical 1 Anjali Mehra - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Watermill Theatre 21% 2 Sydney Diamond - 1518: THE DANCING PLAGUE Edinburgh Festival Fringe 18% 3 Tom Jackson Greaves - RENT Tom Stoppard Theatre 12% 4 Connor Gallagher - BEETLEJUICE Prince Edward Theatre 11% 5 Leah Hill - KINKY BOOTS London Coliseum 7% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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