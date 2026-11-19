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Online comedian Derek Mitchell (aka @derekscottmitchell or @letsdoubledutch) travels back to 2007 Illinois and introduces 15-year-old Eliot. Armed with skinny jeans, skater shoes, and a prominent emo fringe, he struggles. Equally bullied at school as he is ignored at home, Eliot wades through life with his guard up. His only dream is to be loved someday. He is lonely and alone, but he has us – his goblin. Then, he meets older, vain, reality-TV-famous Max. They embark on a toxic, all-consuming, ever-inappropriate relationship that lasts almost two decades.

Co-directed by Ellie BW and Sammy Glover, Mitchell presents his stark brand of humour with a side of heartbreaking social investigation. Eliot has an instantly exhausting and perfectly period-accurate personality. Steeped in owo lingo and early-2000s mannerisms, this is a shocking throwback for those who grew up on MySpace. His descriptions of high school cruelty and dysfunctional family dynamics are the foundation for what’s coming.

Derek Mitchell in Goblin

Eliot is groomed and abused, but he takes it on the chin. He doesn’t know any better. Mitchell's performance is impressive, expressive and physical (even though he uses a totally unnecessary microphone in a 90-seat space). Amusing one-liners and diabolically cringe asides pepper a conversational monologue. It’s dark and funny and written for a specific slice of public. The references and excesses probably won’t make much sense to anyone who hasn't had an emo phase.

Besides its quirky approach, Goblin is brutally sad and disturbed. The thing is, the plot is entirely plausible: Eliot’s hopelessness and abjectedness echo in a whole generation. His obsessive behaviours and anxious attachment throw him into a seemingly endless cycle of self-harm. Being on the receiving end of coercive control and psychological violence is only its most evident symptom.

Derek Mitchell in Goblin

“Years pass and I get old [...] I am 31 and my life is meaningless,” he reflects at the peak of his isolation. Mitchell handles the tonal shifts well, although the play tends to be quite two-dimensional and the denouement lacks the bite of the start. His comedy is unapologetic, but his more sombre thoughts are not as developed. He lets Eliot grow bitter and mean, but doesn’t truly dig into the complexities of these darker narrative choices.

Yet we become fond of Eliot. Mitchell wins us over and proves that he is interesting beyond the screen. Most of anything, Goblin shows that he has something important to say. He just needs to be a little more decisive in driving it in.

Goblin runs at Park Theatre until 5 December.

Photo Credits: Dave Bird

The race is on for the UK / West End Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Accessibility Champion Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical Accessibility Champion 1 Birmingham Hippodrome 15% 2 Soho place 14% 3 Theatr Clwyd 11% 4 National Theatre 11% 5 Theatre Royal Drury Lane 7% Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical 1 Anjali Mehra - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Watermill Theatre 21% 2 Sydney Diamond - 1518: THE DANCING PLAGUE Edinburgh Festival Fringe 18% 3 Tom Jackson Greaves - RENT Tom Stoppard Theatre 12% 4 Connor Gallagher - BEETLEJUICE Prince Edward Theatre 11% 5 Leah Hill - KINKY BOOTS London Coliseum 7% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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